Neste appoints Chris Cooper President of Neste US

HELSINKI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Cooper has been appointed President of Neste US as of 1 July 2022. In his role, he is responsible for supporting and aligning regional business strategies to deliver the strategic growth targets, and he acts as Neste's primary representative for the external community in the US. At the moment, Chris is holding the position of Vice President Americas of Neste Renewable Aviation.



"The US presents important opportunities for our growth strategy in sales and trading, renewable feedstock supply and production, and we want to further strengthen our position in the country. I am very happy to appoint Chris to lead the fast growing US organisation and to further accelerate our renewables' growth strategy execution in the market," says Neste's President and CEO Matti Lehmus.



"I am excited about Neste's purpose of creating a healthier planet for our children. Neste has high ambition to provide its customers sustainable solutions for decarbonizing transportation and for replacing the crude oil based fossil feedstock with renewable solutions," says Chris Cooper, President of Neste US, as of 1 July, 2022. "I am very much looking forward to working with our Neste people in US, and I am eager to continue cooperating not only with aviation customers, but with all US based forerunner partners and companies, and to support our renewable production platform including raw material sourcing to drive the change for a more sustainable future," continues Cooper.



Neste's regional headquarters in North America is in Houston, Texas, and the company employs more than 500 people across the US. Neste's renewable waste and residue sourcing platform in the US includes fully owned Mahoney Environmental, a leading collector and recycler of used cooking oil and Agri Trading, one of the largest independent renewable waste and residue fat and oil traders in the US.



