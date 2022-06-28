Hodlnaut Announces Support of Binance Smart Chain

Hodlnaut will now support Binance Smart Chain for USDC

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency interest-earning platform based in Singapore, announced the support of the Binance Smart Chain for USDC deposits on their platform. Previously, users could only deposit USDC through the ERC-20 network.

"We're pleased to announce the integration of Binance Smart Chain at Hodlnaut. In addition to faster transaction times, it will allow for lower fee transactions across platforms to and from Hodlnaut," said Juntao Zhu, CEO, and Co-founder of Hodlnaut.

The Binance Smart Chain was created as an extension of the original Binance Chain. With dual chain architecture, both chains are complementary – Binance Smart Chain provides decentralized applications (dApps) with a cheaper and more efficient network. These features make it efficient, cost-effective, and optimized for running dApps and transacting at lower fees.

Hodlnaut is committed to enhancing the customer experience and is continuously improving its offerings to help users make the most of their cryptocurrencies. With our BEP-20 support, we hope our customers will benefit from faster processing and lower fees.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded in April 2019 by bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, Hodlnaut has grown rapidly since its inception.

Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) for its Token Swap feature. The firm is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

