EmblemHealth Kicks Off Neighborhood Health & Wellness Expos

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, was joined by community leaders and Bronx Brough President Vanesa L. Gibson to kick off its annual Healthier Futures Health and Wellness Expos for 2022. Launched in the Bronx, the fair featured onsite health screenings, vaccinations, community services, and family-friendly entertainment. The series of expos bring the doctor's office directly to the people and provide information on how to get affordable ongoing health care, access to food, and wellness resources.

"At EmblemHealth, we are bringing care straight to the heart of neighborhoods we proudly serve," said Beth Leonard, EmblemHealth Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "The expos raise health awareness and provide people opportunities to keep up with medical checkups, update their vaccinations, and learn about measures to improve their overall health and wellness. "

As people return to a sense of routine, the expos provide the community with access to essential health care resources that might have been delayed during the height of the pandemic. EmblemHealth created its series of annual health and wellness community expos in 2021 to help eliminate barriers to care by bringing healthcare access deeper into New York City neighborhoods.

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care center (EHNC) representatives are also onsite to offer their services and to provide awareness regarding the free healthcare resource hubs. At EHNC, community members can easily walk in and or contact these neighborhood centers to get help and information from many local assistance programs, including food resources, physical fitness classes, community programs, and a host of other care resources. Working with EmblemHealth is NYC-based Medley Pharmacy to offer communities COVID and flu vaccinations at the expos. As New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19, community members can receive the flu vaccine for additional protection and prevention across New York City.

EmblemHealth will be hosting additional Healthier Futures Health and Wellness Expos in Flushing, Queens, Brownsville, Brooklyn, and in Hartford, Connecticut later this summer.

Last year, EmblemHealth partnered with community organizations and local leaders to launch its inaugural Healthier Futures Health and Wellness Expos. The fairs provided thousands of New York residents with care services, including flu and COVID-19 vaccines, health screenings, community resources, and fresh healthy food. Check out the video from last year's expos.

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, families, and convenient community resources. EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care as a market leader in value-based care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

