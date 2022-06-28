Charles Huang Foundation Makes Record-Breaking Donation to Methodist Hospital in Arcadia

Global Entrepreneur donating $7.5 million in his adopted hometown making it the largest donation ever in the 119-year history of the hospital

PASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese American entrepreneur Dr. Charles Huang, the founder of Charles Huang Foundation (CHF), announced a $7.5 million donation to Methodist Hospital of Southern California (MHSC) in Arcadia, the largest ever single gift in its 119-year history. This is the second donation made to hospitals by Dr. Huang's private foundation following the record-breaking gift to 123-year-old San Francisco Chinese Hospital early this month.

"We want to do all in our power to help expand needed health care services at the local level." Dr. Charles Huang

A special ceremony was held today at Methodist Hospital attended with Charles Huang Foundation board members, Methodist Hospital and Foundation executive team and staff, joined by US Congresswoman Judy Chu, California Assembly Member Phillip Chen, Arcadia City Mayor Tom Beck, San Marino City Mayor Susan Jakubowski, the elected officials of the State, LA County, the cities of San Gabriel Valley, and the consuls of Consulate General of China in Los Angles.

This donation will be used for the construction and purchase of equipment for a new Hybrid Operating Room and a new 12-bed Pre-Operative/Post Anesthetic Care Unit for the hospital. The new facility will be named "The Charles Huang Foundation Hybrid Operating Center."

"We are so fortunate and pleased with this generous gift from Dr. Huang," said Mike Driebe, president of the Methodist Hospital Foundation.

A Hybrid Operating Room is an advanced procedural facility that integrates a traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite. This combination allows for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures with a multi-disciplinary group of clinicians prepared to meet the complex needs of patients. A Hybrid Operating Room contains surgical equipment, instruments, surgical tables, operating room lighting, equipment management systems and surgical booms, along with fixed advanced imaging systems. This creates the capability to perform image-guided procedures as minimally invasive procedures. If there is a need to convert a minimally invasive surgery to an "open" procedure, these spaces allow for a quick and smooth transition by providing all the necessary capability and personnel in one sterile space, without delay in performing life-saving surgical services. The Charles Huang Foundation Hybrid Operating Center will be used for cardiac, vascular, endovascular, neurological and spinal surgeries.

Dr. Huang has lived in in his adopted hometown of Arcadia for more than 20 years despite being a well-known investor and entrepreneur from China. His eldest daughter recently gave birth to his first grandchild at Methodist Hospital, and two of his children were also born there and currently attend neighborhood schools.

"I have always been impressed with the level of care and services at Methodist Hospital for both my family and several of our employees," said Dr. Huang. "It's important for everyone to support local organizations like Methodist Hospital that do so much for our community. We want to do all in our power to help expand needed health care services at the local level. With this new hybrid operating center, Methodist Hospital will further distinguish itself as a center of excellence for cardiac surgery and serve a lot more patients in our local communities more efficiently and effectively."

About Dr. Charles Huang and Charles Huang Foundation:

Dr. Huang is the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a California-based multi-billion-dollar evergreen fund with various global portfolio companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrials & automation, and entertainment (Innova Medical Group, Canton Technology, PayWallet, ATL, Meepo Inc, Sweegen Inc., KraftPal). Prior to forming Pasaca Capital, Dr. Huang had an exceptional career in investment banking with James Capel (Now HSBC Securities) in Hong Kong and Crédit Lyonnais and BNP Paribas, and as well as the automotive sector.

Through the foundation, Dr. Huang has made substantial donations to his alma maters, including contributions to the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, and to Wuhan University in China. Most recently, Dr. Huang made a major donation to San Francisco's Chinese Hospital and created the Charles Huang Foundation Research Fund at the University of California, Los Angeles.

During this year's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Dr. Huang was recognized as one of the distinguished AAPI leaders and received the honor of "Excellence in Business" from the California AAPI Legislative Caucus. In November 2021, Dr. Huang was named "Philanthropreneur of the Year" by the California State Assembly. Pasaca Capital was also named "Business of the Year" for its extraordinary contributions to the State of California and the world.

About Methodist Hospital of Southern California :

Founded in 1903, Methodist Hospital of Southern California is a full-service community hospital with 348 licensed beds. The hospital offers advanced cardiovascular services, including cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, and open-heart surgery. The hospital also offers a variety of services in orthopedics, neurosurgery, obstetrics, and many other medical specialties. It has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Center. The hospital has win numerous awards and recognitions as the result of the dedicated care its staff provides to patients and the state-of-the-art technology utilized for diagnoses and treatments.

