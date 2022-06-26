TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES PB PACKAGING

Acquisition Grows TricorBraun's Australian Presence, Continues Company's Global Expansion

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of PB Packaging ("PB"), a leading Australian provider of plastic and glass packaging. The acquisition grows TricorBraun's presence in Australia and continues the company's global expansion.

"We are pleased to expand our services to customers in Australia, while supporting PB Packaging's growth," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "The PB team shares our strong commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, and we are happy to officially welcome them to the TricorBraun family."

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with its acquisition of Cormack Packaging in September 2021.

PB is a one-stop shop for rigid packaging needs, serving customers in the health, industrial, food, and automotive industries. The company now operates as PB Packaging, a TricorBraun company. PB was previously owned by Pro-Pac Packaging Limited.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.

About PB Packaging

Established in 1990, PB Packaging has continuously evolved to meet the varying and diverse needs of its customers, offering a comprehensive product range of locally-moulded and imported products.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

