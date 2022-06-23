AIQ Reimagines Customer Experience With New CX Hub Product Line, Announces Rebrand as Part of Business Evolution

CX Hub Extends Beyond traditional CDPs to Provide Organizations With

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced the launch of its new CX Hub, a collection of powerful and fully configurable modular solutions that gives all enterprise teams direct but controlled self-service access to customer data to create audiences and orchestrate customer experiences at scale. The launch of AIQ CX Hub coincides with refreshed company branding to kick off the next stage of its evolution as the leading CX solution trusted by enterprise brands across a range of industries to drive successful CX transformations.

"AIQ's focus has always been on helping our enterprise customers succeed by using their data to deliver extraordinary customer experiences," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "That focus has driven eight years of sustained growth, and made us the market leader we are today. Our new approach to our product and brand is a reflection of that focus — and of our commitment to the needs of modern enterprises."

The AIQ CX Hub comprises four modular solutions — Customer Data Platform (CDP), Audience Center, Journey Management and Real-Time CX — designed to help brands give business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data, while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. The CX Hub flexibly integrates with any data source or channel, and gives organizations the freedom to purchase a CDP from AIQ or use their own in-house solution.

"Our CX Hub adapts to the needs of our customers," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "Instead of being forced to move your data into someone else's system or purchase multiple products to support a single use case, you can select the tools you need, when you need them, while maintaining complete control over your customer data. Our modular solutions allow brands to maximize the value of their existing technology investments by choosing the capabilities they need to fill in gaps and decide where data is managed, with the option of easily adding capabilities over time as the need arises."

Each best-in-class solution within the CX Hub features a business-friendly UI and advanced automation capabilities, helping non-technical users achieve the speed and scalability they need to create a 360-degree view of customers, segment and model audiences, orchestrate multi-step omnichannel journeys and provide real-time customer experiences.

"A CX Hub can be critically important for collecting and managing data, building audiences and then orchestrating customer experiences at scale," said Chris O'Brien, Vice President of Digital Marketing Technology at M&T Bank. "It's imperative to have a robust CX stack, and to move from simple marketing operations across a few channels to full-fledged lifecycle customer experience and operations management. AIQ is a key part of M&T Bank's CX transformation that focuses on audience and customer journey management and creating moments that matter for our customers."

As enterprise brands navigate an unpredictable economy, CX that supports customer retention, brand loyalty and higher customer lifetime value is becoming more business-critical. But even with cutting-edge capabilities at their disposal, brands have long struggled to attain the agility, adaptability and efficiency they need due to the competing priorities of internal teams and the inflexibility of current solutions. The AIQ CX Hub breaks down organizational silos, eliminates inefficient processes and empowers every team member to exceed customer expectations.

"ActionIQ is making a bold move to allow enterprises to choose their source of truth when it comes to customer data," said Ryan Engle, Head of Product, Identity at Neustar, a TransUnion company. "This, combined with self-service access to customer data for business teams, while technical teams retain control of where the data lives and how it flows, is a huge win for enterprises."

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

