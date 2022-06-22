THREE-TIME MLB ALL-STAR AND NEW YORK YANKEES STANDOUT AARON JUDGE SIGNS WITH BERK COMMUNICATIONS

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that it has signed New York Yankees three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Aaron Judge to its roster of athletes and personalities.

"Aaron Judge is the face of Major League Baseball and a true leader on and off the field for the New York Yankees," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder & CEO of Berk Communications. "I'm thrilled to welcome Aaron to Berk and look forward to working with his team at PSI Sports to amplify his brand on and off the field."

Aaron Judge is a veteran right fielder for the New York Yankees, originally selected by the team in the 2013 MLB Draft. Following three years in the minor leagues, Judge made his major league debut on Aug. 13, 2016 hitting a home run in his first at-bat. Judge has been a staple on the Yankees roster ever since earning an array of honors including AL Rookie of the Year (2017), three-time MLB All-Star (2017, 2018, 2021), two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient (2017, 2021) and All-MLB First Team (2021). He is currently in his seventh MLB season.

As big of an all-star in his community as he is on the field, Judge launched The Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation in 2018 to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens by engaging them in activities that encourage them to reach unlimited possibilities. The Foundation's initiatives include ALL RISE Mini-Grants, an Aspiring Leaders program, leadership webinars and a LivBits reading program. ALL RISE actively serves three regions: San Joaquin County, California; Fresno County, California; and Bronx County, New York.

Led by Berkowitz and Melanie (Wadden) Van Dusen, Berk will focus on supporting Judge off the field through his expansive community efforts, business ventures, partnerships and overall publicity. He continues to be represented by his agents Page Odle and David Matranga of PSI Sports for all contract and marketing efforts.

This announcement follows several industry honors for Berk Communications including being shortlisted as a 2022 Outstanding Small Agency finalist for the second consecutive year by PRWeek and being named a top five PR firm in sports for the third-straight year by O'Dwyer's.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across a variety of verticals including sports and lifestyle, food and beverage, travel and tourism, business and technology, and cannabis. The agency is also recognized for its reputation management practice that provides strategic communications services for high-profile entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and musicians. The agency's roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and startups includes the National Football League, Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, Major League Soccer, Comcast, PUMA, Foot Locker, The Cheesecake Factory, Israel Ministry of Tourism, Weedmaps, REFORM Alliance and a premier group of talent and executives including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Alexander Zverev, CC Sabathia, Adoree' Jackson and Colleen Quigley. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

