California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using geometry principles to design kites, hatching chicks, creating a mariachi music program, and building a genetics lab are just a few of the teacher dream projects funded by California Credit Union through its Spring 2022 Teacher Grant program.
As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.
The Spring 2022 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across Los Angeles County:
California Credit Union
Grant Recipient
School
City
Crystal Alvarenga
San Dimas High School
San Dimas
Veronica Azizi
Stanley Mosk Elementary School
Winnetka
Ebony L. Batiste
74th Street Elementary & Gifted Magnet
Los Angeles
Jessica Gutierrez
Santa Monica High School
Santa Monica
Tiffany Hirdler
Fremont Elementary School
Glendale
Shayleen Mallick
John F. Kennedy High School
Granada Hills
Brent Rojo
Venice High School
Venice
Jorge Sombillo Jr.
Phineas Banning High School
Wilmington
Rene Davila Treto
James A. Garfield High School
East Los Angeles
Jennifer L Veron
Dalton Elementary School
Azusa
"The creativity and passion of these grant programs inspire all of us. We congratulate each of these educators who are so committed to finding new ways to excite, support, and connect with their students," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After 90 years of supporting the education community, we never fail to be amazed at the dedication our teachers bring to their students, and wish all of them success in bringing these projects to life."
Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $155,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE California Credit Union