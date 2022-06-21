Sphere's Health iPASS Partners with Altus Neighbors Emergency Clinics

Urgent Care Facility Leverages Advanced eBilling to Improve Patient Payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health iPASS, a Sphere company that provides patient payment, intake, and check-in software platform, announced today its strategic partnership with Altus Neighbors Emergency Centers (NEC ), a group of hospital-affiliated urgent care centers servicing the Houston, TX area. The relationship is centered around the use of Health iPASS's Advanced eBilling product. Advanced eBilling addresses the unique collection challenges experienced by healthcare providers today, such as staffing shortages, inefficient billing practices, and having to pay costly collection agencies to recover unpaid patient balances.

Advanced eBilling works with any practice management system to review all open patient accounts receivables and sends text or email reminders to patients to make a payment via a secure payment portal. "The concept is simple," explains Raj Voddiraju, founder and group president of Health iPASS, a Sphere company. "Advanced eBilling cuts out the middleman in the patient collections process by automating the retrieval of patient A/R in any aging bucket. Our data has revealed that most patients make a payment after the first notification. By using Advanced eBilling, our clients have been able to collect significantly more patient dollars without the high cost of collection agencies. The added bonus is the way our product boosts the efficiency of existing staff—especially of value in today's staffing climate."

According to Ebony Herron, patient advocacy manager at NEC, "We have seen a 56% increase in inbound call volume to our call center with patients paying their bills after receiving a text/email from Health iPASS. Since implementing Health iPASS Advanced eBilling, we have seen an incredible boost to our staff and resource efficiency, especially regarding our staff who used to call on patients for outstanding bills. We are collecting significantly more patient-responsible dollars for a lot less. In fact, Health iPASS more than paid for their own yearly fee in the first month."

To find out more about Health iPASS Advanced eBilling, visit healthipass.com .

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare, transportation, ecommerce, and non-profit sectors. Sphere was formed in 2017 after a few strategic acquisitions, and today offers products and solutions to their partners and customers through Sphere's TrustCommerce, Health iPASS and QGiv platforms.

Sphere delivers product and solutions that are trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by having Sphere's software solutions highly integrated into clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere also provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 8,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada and maintains key integrations in high growth verticals like insurance, parking, and transportation.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, that is an innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

