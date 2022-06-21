SLING TV 'Freeview Weekends' Provides FREE Access to Top Streaming Services All Summer

Binge top content from a wide range of standalone streaming services every weekend through August

"Freeview" experience kicks off with SHOWTIME® right in time for the season five premiere of "The Chi" and Bellator MMA 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen, both airing Friday, June 24

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV announced today its new "Freeview Weekends" experience, providing paid subscribers FREE access to select standalone streaming services every weekend through August 2022. The experience starts with the full suite of SHOWTIME® content, beginning this Friday, June 24, right in time for the season five premiere of "The Chi," and runs until Monday, June 27.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.) (PRNewswire)

"SLING launched in 2015 with one goal in mind: provide people easy access to their favorite shows and content, without a bloated monthly bill," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president of SLING TV. "This sentiment holds true today - if a user wants to subscribe to any of our nearly 50 premium standalone services à la carte, they can do it. And now with Freeview Weekends, our current subscribers can 'try before they buy' every Summer weekend with no strings attached by simply turning on SLING to ensure they pay only for what they want to watch."

During Freeview Weekends, customers have access to standalone streaming services' live schedule and on-demand content library. Most Freeview offerings will start Friday and run through Monday. Premium streaming services currently slated in the preview lineup include EPIX, Hallmark Movies Now, Curiosity Stream, Sundance Now, AMC+ and more.

Current SLING subscribers can effortlessly access the Freeview experience; the select weekly Freeview service will be automatically available on users' home page and within the guide through the duration of the Freeview with no strings attached.

Following a Freeview Weekend, SLING makes it easy for anyone to continue watching their favorite entertainment by subscribing to the streaming service as a standalone subscription. With nearly 50 standalone streaming services, including SHOWTIME®, EPIX and Starz, available without a base SLING subscription, SLING provides the best à la carte streaming experience on the market.

In addition to the Freeview content, SLING offers a variety of today's most popular channels, including CNN, ESPN, Bravo and AMC, through its base services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, starting at $35 per month. Plus, new subscribers currently receive HALF OFF base services their first month at Sling.com . For more information on the Freeview experience, including which standalone channels will be offered each week, visit the What's On Sling blog.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

