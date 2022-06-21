Pharrell Williams' Non-Profit, YELLOW, and STEM™ Launch New Nature's Escape Experience at SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival

STEM, a new pest control brand rooted in nature and optimized by science, is bringing educational fun to families across the country this summer with an interactive experience to promote exploration in nature.

RACINE, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM, a new lineup of insecticides and repellents powered by plant-derived active ingredients, is kicking off a partnership with Pharrell Williams' educational organization, YELLOW, to encourage curiosity and inspire wonder through science and nature for the next generation. Launched during Pharrell's highly anticipated SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival last weekend, Nature's Escape is an interactive, in-person learning experience that invites families across the country to explore their curiosity around science and nature for free this summer.

Nature's Escape, presented by STEM and Pharrell Williams' YELLOW, features a set of insect-focused, multi-sensorial experiences that families can enjoy together. The experience will be on tour throughout the summer with stops in Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles as a fun, free activity that encourages families to get outside and learn with one another. In addition to gaining science and entomology knowledge, those who complete the experience this summer will also learn more about the new pest control line, as well as receive STEM samples and a fun takeaway.

"As a dad, I love to give my kids fun ways to cultivate their curiosity, which is a trait that has fueled my life as a creator, artist and advocate," explained Pharrell Williams. "Being a creator isn't just about entertaining, but also about being a voice for the communities that are often underserved. We're proud to be partnering with STEM to inspire learning and scientific discovery, and to fuel growth through equitable schooling and education. Knowing STEM shares this goal of encouraging both children and adults to build an affinity for science and nature, as well as providing kids with accessible learning opportunities, we found a way to deliver an immersive, educational experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family this summer."

Announced during SOMETHING IN THE WATER, STEM, in partnership with YELLOW, is also contributing $1 million to Williams' educational organization to help make science and nature education fun and accessible for kids at the organization's first micro-school, YELLOWHAB. Among other resources, YELLOW will use the funding to build a green roof immersive learning experience and garden beds that engage students in activities like planting vegetation that supports biodiversity and developing a circular food system for the surrounding area, host family and community workshops, and broaden and strengthen classroom programming.

"Our organization strives to empower, connect and enlist the community – and that begins and ends with access. The gracious contribution from STEM helps alleviate some barriers to learning and science education, all while showing our students how fun school can be," states Stacey Owsley, Executive Director of YELLOW.

Between STEM's development of products that are rooted in nature and optimized by science to be safe for use around kids and pets, when used as directed, and YELLOW's commitment to help EVEN THE ODDS for all youth through science, technology, engineering and math education, the partnership presents the perfect synergy for fueling families' curiosity this summer.

STEM is an innovative, new brand that recently launched from SC Johnson. SC Johnson has a long history of championing education, including collaborating with local and global partners to support youth, inspire innovation and broaden access to science, technology, engineering and math learning.

"STEM insecticides and repellents were created by our entomologists to provide a choice for the significant number of families who are looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products," said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer, SC Johnson. "We are grateful to partner with Pharrell and YELLOW who share our commitment to making the world a better place with greater opportunity."

For more information about STEM and when and where the STEM x YELLOW Nature's Escape experience will travel, visit STEMForBugs.com.

ABOUT STEM

STEM is a new lineup of bug killer sprays and mosquito repellents that is powered by botanical extracts formulated in scientifically precise combinations to optimize effectiveness. The entomologist-tested and scientifically engineered one-stop pest control shop is designed to be effective in killing or repelling bugs, but safe to use around humans and pets, when used as directed. The plant-derived active ingredients like lemongrass, mint and rosemary oils help fight nature with nature. See more STEM product details by visiting www.STEMForBugs.com.

ABOUT YELLOW

Launched in 2020, YELLOW is a nonprofit working to EVEN THE ODDS for all youth through education founded by musician, entrepreneur and father Pharrell Williams. YELLOW's ecosystem approach to transforming education celebrates possibility in every child. YELLOW puts youth at the center, empowering children from diverse backgrounds to realize their unique potential. For more information on YELLOW, visit www.TeamYELLOW.org.

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

