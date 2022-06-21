Kindred signs partnership with AFC Ajax

VALLETTA, Malta, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group signs a partnership with Dutch football club AFC Ajax. The announcement follows the decision to grant Kindred Group a license to operate in the Dutch market as of 8 June 2022. In addition to the commercial partnership, the two parties will work together in the field of prevention of betting-related match-fixing, mental health and responsible gambling.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) and its flagship brand Unibet enters a commercial partnership with AFC Ajax. Unibet, as a brand, works actively to give back to sports and society. In addition to a commercial partnership, Ajax and Unibet will work together in the field of prevention of betting-related match-fixing, mental health and responsible gambling. Increasing social engagement through partnerships and active sponsorships is a core pillar of Kindred's sustainability strategy and sits at the heart of our `Unibet Impact' programme which is solely dedicated to foster a safer and more responsible online gambling industry.

"We are extremely proud to work together with Ajax. Within our partnership, we will invest in Unibet Impact, which is is a unique program based on partnerships with professional and amateur sportclubs, and societal organisations. Unibet Impact is dedicated to fostering a safer and more responsible online gambling industry, while bringing fun and entertainment to the Dutch society. Specifically with Ajax, we want to focus on responsible gambling in relation to mental health", says Lennart Kessels, General Manager Netherlands, Kindred Group.

"We are delighted to have Unibet as our newest partner. Kindred Group and its brands are well known for their dedication within the field of responsible gambling. This will receive explicit attention in our partnership. Unibet distinguishes itself through their high-quality product offering that is enjoyed by fans. We will support this with joint content and initiatives. Above that, we will also commit to Unibet Impact", says Menno Geelen, Commercial Director, AFC Ajax.

