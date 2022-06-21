Industry-Leading Safety Solutions Company Appoints New Chief Sales Officer David Orfinik

DANVERS, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCue Corporation, the leading provider in safety solutions, today announced the promotion of David Orfinik to Chief Sales Officer. He will lead the company's global sales strategy for both their Industrial Safety and Retail safety products.

David Orfinik has proven himself over the last 30 years to be a dynamic sales leader and has previously held executive positions in major private and public manufacturing companies. He joined the company in 2020 as Executive VP of Global Retail Sales, significantly contributing to the department's double-digit sales growth.

"I have had the pleasure of working alongside David over the past two years and I have seen David transform the Retail Division into a growth engine for our company. David will bring his same vision and energy level to Industrial Safety as our global sales leader," said McCue's CEO, David DiAntonio.

"I am very proud to be part of such a highly innovative and dynamic team for the past couple of years. McCue's business model on 'solving your company's most pressing business issues' in conjunction with our highly innovative process makes us a true industry leader," says David Orfinik. "I am looking forward to continued growth and partnering with customers."

Orfinik's leadership will support the company's mission to innovate with their customers every day to solve their most pressing safety needs.

About McCue Corporation

McCue is the leader in safety innovations that keep people safe where they work, shop, and play.

With offices and distribution centers across the U.S., China, and the UK, they design, make, install, and support a full portfolio of safety solutions for retail stores, industrial facilities, and everywhere in between. Their turnkey support from product design through installation makes safety easy and accessible for all.

