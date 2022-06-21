Genesis San Diego Lands First Life Science Tenant

Downtown San Diego's First Lab Lease – Full Floor in Repositioned Building

Genesis Branded Transformation is a Barings/Phase 3 Real Estate Partners/Bain Capital Real Estate Joint Venture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's largest diversified real estate investment managers, along with Phase 3 Real Estate Partners and Bain Capital Real Estate, announced today its joint venture has signed its first tenant to Genesis San Diego, a premier Class A life science building in Downtown San Diego, California.

Formerly known as The Thomas Jefferson School of Law, this approximately 203,000 square foot, 8-story office building located at 1155 Island Avenue has been transformed into a state-of-the-art life science property. Modifications and improvements include upgraded HVAC and plumbing infrastructure (including VRF heating and cooling systems, new exhaust fans, 100% outside air for lab areas, and needlepoint bipolar ionization) along with a new 5,000 lb. service elevator and upgraded lab floor loads. Additional enhancements include a new lab services facility with a glass wash, autoclave and staffed shipping and receiving room, a top floor lounge and event space, and ready-to-occupy 'spec suites' consisting of 50% lab / 50% office built out in various sizes throughout the building.

"Barings is excited to lead the life science migration to Downtown San Diego, giving tenants a highly amenitized work, live and play environment," said Joe Gorin, Managing Director, Head of US Acquisitions and Portfolio Management for Barings. "Greater San Diego is an undeniable life sciences global capital and we continue to hear from life science leaders interested in a downtown, urban destination. This investment is a prime example of Barings' value-add real estate investment strategy focusing on creating unique, competitive assets that attract innovative tenant demand."

"Delivering premier Class A research ready life science environments that meet the needs of visionary companies continues to be our focus," added BJ Van Aken, Executive Vice President, West and Head of Portfolio Operations for Phase 3 Real Estate Partners. "As a key component of our Genesis portfolio, Genesis San Diego sits at the forefront of life science assets in greater San Diego, and provides the modern design and opportunities for innovation that will bring tenants to this exciting downtown location."

Life sciences are a major driver of San Diego's innovation economy. The region is home to more than a thousand life sciences companies, and as the third largest life sciences cluster in the nation, demand for high-quality lab space in greater San Diego continues to increase. While suburban Torrey Pines and Sorrento Mesa have historically answered the call for life science asset needs, Downtown San Diego is poised to be the next life sciences node for greater San Diego given its unmatched amenities, proximity to the popular Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, key connections to the existing scientific community such as the new UCSD satellite building, and commutability via the extension of the Blue Trolley line.

"Downtown San Diego has all the building blocks for a successful life science industry cluster," added Betsy Brennan, President & CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. "Our community has long known this and our 2021 Demographic Study proves it. Whether it's the highly skilled talent living here, a lifestyle that can't be beat, connectivity to our regional ecosystem of innovation, or new projects like Genesis San Diego that offer quality lab and office space, Downtown is where dreams are becoming reality."

Genesis San Diego represents a commitment to sustainability, tenant health and wellness, and digital connectivity. The development includes smart building systems, green design elements, and is currently LEED-Gold.

About Barings

Barings is a $371+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com .

About Genesis

Genesis is a life science real estate brand that leverages the deep experience and global breadth of its owners' partnership to create an environment focused on meeting the needs of its tenants to accelerate their ground-breaking discovery. Genesis' owners unique integrated venture combines Phase 3 Real Estate Partner's decades of life science real estate development and tenant experience with Bain Capital's pioneering value-add investment approach and the firm's decades of leading experience in the Healthcare and Life Science industry. At Genesis, we relentlessly pursue not only to provide the right environment today but through our deep industry partnerships and participation provide the best environment for cultivating tomorrow's undiscovered advances in science.

About Phase 3 Real Estate Partners

Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc., ("Phase 3") develops premier ready to occupy research and development facilities in the major innovation clusters of the United States. Phase 3's focus on delivering the highest quality space with accelerated speed to occupancy within these key geographies allows companies to immediately pursue their scientific goals. The Phase 3 team delivers a clean, modern design aesthetic, the right combination of amenities to create community and appropriate infrastructure to meet the needs of the companies who call our facilities home. The firm's expertise in development, construction and management of life science facilities results in a strong partnership between our tenants and our team. Phase 3's current portfolio consists of nearly 4.5 million square feet and is growing in San Diego, San Francisco and Boston.

About Bain Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate was formed in 2018 and pursues investments in often hard-to-access sectors underpinned by enduring secular trends that drive long-term demand growth for real estate assets and services. The Bain Capital Real Estate team has been executing its strategy since 2010 (formerly as a part of Harvard Management Company), having invested and committed more than $6.8 billion of equity in more than 550 assets across multiple sectors, including more than $1.7 billion in over 6.8 million SF of life sciences assets. Bain Capital Real Estate focuses on small to mid-sized assets where the team applies its deep industry expertise to accelerate impact and drive operational improvements. Bain Capital Real Estate's strategy aligns with the value-added investment approach that Bain Capital pioneered and leverages the firm's global platform and significant experience across asset classes to further bolster its insights and sourcing capabilities.

