Chem-Dry Celebrates 45th Anniversary, Mega Industry Milestone Solidifies Category Leadership

Leading Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Franchise Turns 45-Years-Young – Signals New Era of Growth & Innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry celebrates its 45th anniversary. With a long-standing history of success, Chem-Dry has grown from humble beginnings to serving more than 11,000 homes and business each day across 55 countries, solidifying itself as a category leader and the Healthy Home Authority®.

This mega industry milestone signals a new era of growth and innovation. With 23 signed agreements year-to-date, Chem-Dry has set a goal of adding 70 franchises by year-end as it continues to grow with strategic franchise partners.

"Few brands achieve this type of milestone, and we are humbled and proud to stand here 45-years strong – feeling younger and more invigorated than ever," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "The Chem-Dry legacy is about the opportunity that lies in entrepreneurship, innovation in cleaning technology, local relationships, and service excellence. These are the pillars that make Chem-Dry a truly remarkable brand that has stood the test of time. While we celebrate our beautiful history, we look to the future and the next 45-years ahead. We will continue to evolve, advance, and maintain industry leadership as we bring our healthy home services to more families worldwide."

With the $5 billion carpet cleaning industry expected to increase 1.5% in 2022, Chem-Dry is poised for a promising future. The brand's corporate leadership team continues to work tirelessly to keep franchisees ahead of the curve in providing innovative, personalized, high-quality care that delivers on their commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier.

Franchisees of the Year, Leroy and Erin Hamp continue to grow their Chem-Dry territories while leveraging the tools and resources provided by the corporate office. "We've always been impressed by the support from the corporate office as well as the lessons learned and shared by fellow franchisees in the system," said Leroy Hamp. "Their generosity is one of the best things about Chem-Dry. It has certainly helped us achieve strong performance – seeing 37% increase in year-over-year growth," added Erin Hamp.

Since launching in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of more than 2,600 franchises with owners who have played a strategic role in the brand's ongoing global growth and strong performance. To commemorate the 45th anniversary, each franchisee will receive a birthday party kit to celebrate this historic achievement in their local communities.

"It is an exciting time - we see a lot of opportunities to grow our brand even further, and with a 45-year history to lean on as a launch pad, the sky's the limit for what's to come," says Quinlan. "Everything we do is focused on making our customers happy and ensuring the success of our franchisees. Now, we have refined data and innovative systems to support our efforts to continually improve as we move into our next 45 years."

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and laminates. In further testing of its processes, a study conducted by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens, such as pet dander and dust mite matter, from carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, the company is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe. With territories available in prime markets nationwide, Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, call 877-450-4874 or visit chemdryfranchise.com

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its eco-friendly core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked one of the top three maintenance franchises by Entrepreneur magazine in 2021, and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 20 consecutive years, Chem-Dry was ranked #39 in the 2020 Top Global Franchises category. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Chem-Dry won the Global Franchise Award for Best Property Maintenance Franchise in 2022, validating the premier status of the brand. It recognizes Chem-Dry for what it does best, which is supporting its franchisees while also making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

