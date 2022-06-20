Yardi Helps Multifamily Businesses Find Success at Apartmentalize 2022

Industry's premier conference shines a light on tech that boosts NOI with software built to work together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartmentalize powered by NAA is coming up fast – June 22-24 in San Diego – and Yardi® looks forward to spotlighting high-value technology innovations at the multifamily industry's premier annual gathering of thought leaders, trendsetters and innovators.

As a strategic partner and registration sponsor at the National Apartment Association-hosted conference, Yardi will play a central role in realizing the event's "success in a new light" theme. Visit booth 815 to see the latest property management software innovations that help improve NOI, attract prospects, convert leads, manage the resident experience and more, including:

REACH by RentCafe ®, which boosts marketing success and reduces unproductive spend through creative search marketing and strategy analysis.

The Yardi® Multifamily Suite , a connected, customer-centric solution built to work together across your entire property management workflow.

Yardi Breeze ®, which enables property marketing, leasing and management with refreshingly simple, all-in-one software.

Yardi leaders will also share tips and insight in several panel sessions. Highlights include:

Youth & Wisdom: Esther Bonardi , vice president of marketing and REACH by RentCafe for Yardi, joins representatives from KETTLER and The Management Group in illustrating the benefits of pairing experienced marketers with fresh perspectives. , vice president of marketing and REACH by RentCafe for Yardi, joins representatives from KETTLER and The Management Group in illustrating the benefits of pairing experienced marketers with fresh perspectives.

Imploding Myths: Chris Voss , vice president of affordable housing for Yardi, and experts from TM Associations and GEM Management expose common misconceptions about technology's role in the affordable housing arena. , vice president of affordable housing for Yardi, and experts from TM Associations and GEM Management expose common misconceptions about technology's role in the affordable housing arena.

Next Data Evolution: Michael Tuer , Yardi vice president, leads Grubb Properties and MEB Management into an examination of how informational data can be made transformational by turning reporting into a productivity tool. , Yardi vice president, leads Grubb Properties and MEB Management into an examination of how informational data can be made transformational by turning reporting into a productivity tool.

See the complete schedule of education sessions.

Going to Apartmentalize? Book a meeting there with our solution experts. Don't want to wait? Join an on-demand webinar to see our solutions at your convenience.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

