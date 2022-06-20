iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group Announces New Partnership with GrabScanGo

RALEIGH, N.C. and CERRITOS, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group announces a new partnership with GrabScanGo to generate revenue by bringing hotels guest-friendly retail marketplaces that require no labor or financial cost on the part of the hotel.

In the current tight labor environment, iDEAL acknowledges that hotels are seeking streamlined approaches to revenue generation without trying to become experts in non-core areas of the hotel operation. To maximize productivity, hotels are turning to outsourced professionals to manage these non-core areas so that the resulting revenue is achieved as efficiently as possible.

According to Jill Dean Rigsbee, hospitality industry veteran and founder of iDEAL Hospitality, "I was immediately impressed by how well GrabScanGo understands the hotel retail opportunity. Their experience in the various aspects of hotel operation combined with their commitment to an outstanding guest experience creates an immediate jump in retail revenue for their clients."

GrabScanGo manages the operation of the marketplace, grab n' go, or pantry shop; provides the software to facilitate guest checkout; and produces reports that allow the hotel management team to see the transactions and revenue generated in a fully transparent way. The GrabScanGo checkout and market management software is fully self-contained and cloud-based, so there is no need for integration into hotel POS systems. Hotels generate revenue through a profit-sharing arrangement without any of the expenses associated with the operation.

"Most people do not realize the depth of labor required to manage a hotel market," says Jim Alexander, founder of GrabScanGo. "It's not just the front desk associate that has to ring up the transactions and stock the product, but also the manager to place the orders, the engineer to maintain the equipment and the finance manager to account for the transactions and create reports to manage the market profitability. It's a lot of work for the hotel team. GrabScanGo is a win-win."

iDEAL provides outsourced marketing and business development services for companies eager to grow sales in the hospitality sector. iDEAL knows the key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchase products for all areas of a hotel or resort. Through its long-standing relationships with hotel owners and management companies, the iDEAL team presents client's innovative and unique products and services for the lodging industry to hotels and resorts throughout North and Central America and in the Caribbean.

GrabScanGo provides turnkey management of hotel markets, leveraging its proprietary checkout solution that provides guests the ability to purchase via pay terminal or mobile app, an operations network to set up, stock and manage the markets, and reporting to summarize sales and profits. With a focus on guest experience and product selection, GrabScanGo turns markets into destination locations for a quick and easy purchase.

