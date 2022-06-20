Heaven Hill Taps Method1 for Lunazul Tequila

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Method1 has been named agency of record for Lunazul Tequila following a competitive review.

Lunazul is the first new account win for Method1 since being launched as a standalone business by XenoPsi last month.

The assignment expands Method1's relationship with Heaven Hill Brands and includes digital marketing, media planning and buying, social and programming work across the Lunazul portfolio of tequilas. Billings on the assignment were not disclosed.

A nationally distributed brand, Lunazul was founded by Francisco Beckmann, a seventh generation descendent of the Cuervo-Beckmann family, the oldest dynasty of tequila producers. Beckmann founded the Tierra de Agaves estate in 2004 on a mission to create the world's finest, 100% agave tequila at an approachable price point. Lunazul is currently available in several types including Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Primero Cristalino and El Humoso.

Lunazul is the first new account win for Method1 since being launched as a standalone business by XenoPsi last month.

"We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Heaven Hill and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Lunazul brand," said Paul Nelson, Managing Director for Method1 who joined the company in April from Arnold Worldwide. "Winning the business after a review is a testament to the Method1 team and our model, which puts behavioral science at the heart of all the work we create for our clients' brands."

"Lunazul tequila is a brand that is steeped in rich tradition and heritage," said MaryCrae Brotzge, Senior Brand Manager at Heaven Hill. "We needed a new marketing partner to help drive our next phase of growth in a very competitive category. The Method1 team and their approach fit that bill and we are so excited to be working with them."

About Method1: Method1 is a multi-disciplinary agency that creates digital-first marketing systems for CPG indulgence brands. By applying the science of behavior change and a combination of creative, media and technology, Method1 develops campaigns that elevate brand preference and accelerate business growth for its clients' brands. Method1's operating principle is based on the belief that a brand's true potential is best achieved when there is shared "skin in the game." As such, it offers client partners innovative remuneration models based on shared business objectives and is evaluated and compensated through business performance and not billable hours. Method1 has a global workforce distributed across 14 countries. It is based in New York and clients include Evan Williams, Elijah Craig and Larceny bourbons, Lunazul Tequila, Blackheart Rum, Heaven Hill Distillery, ShadyRays sunglasses and Wellow socks. Method1 is a part of XenoPsi.

About Heaven Hill Brands: Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY -based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill's diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Deep Eddy and Burnett's Vodkas; Admiral Nelson's and Blackheart Rums; Black Velvet Canadian Whisky; Lunazul Tequila; The Christian Brothers Brandies; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; Carolans Irish Cream Liqueur; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur.

CONTACT: Toni Lee, toni@tonileepr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Method1