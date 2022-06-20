Allied Universal® Announces Three Acquisitions, Continues Strategic Growth in North America and Internationally

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services company, is continuing its global expansion with the acquisition of three companies located in New York, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

The largest of the three companies, International Protective Service Agency, is headquartered in New York, NY, and provides comprehensive security and event services for clients located throughout New York and New Jersey. IPSA founder and owner Jerry Heying, as well as its 350 employees, will be joining the Allied Universal team this year.

"I'm excited to welcome the IPSA employees to the Allied Universal team. With a shared focus on customer service and integrated security solutions, I look forward to a seamless transition," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

Heying added: "We are excited to become a part of the world's top security provider. Through this action, we will be able to provide our clients with enhanced service offerings, and our employees will have access to additional career opportunities thanks to Allied Universal's promote-from-within culture."

The other two companies are located in Europe and will bring expanded density and scale to existing patrol and response divisions of Allied Universal's international business, G4S.

CQB Beveiliging B.V. (CQB) provides patrol and response services to customers in the Netherlands. This will strengthen G4S Netherlands' business in Eindhoven in the southwest part the country.

Kronjyllands Vagtservice A/S (KRV) is a local patrol and response business that will enhance existing services to customers in Denmark.

"Allied Universal is the global leader in security services with a long and successful track record of organic and inorganic growth in North America and now internationally. These strategic acquisitions expand our global footprint and allow us to continue providing value to the customers and communities we serve throughout the world." Jones said.

During the first half of 2022, Allied Universal announced seven acquisitions – three in North America and four internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S. These acquisitions are consistent with Allied Universal's growth strategy and growing international presence.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Our 2021 acquisition of G4S expanded our footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of approximately $20 billion world-wide and operations in 90 countries, we have the resources to deploy efficient processes and systems to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Universal