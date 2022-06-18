Freshpet Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe 4.5-pound bags due to Potential Salmonella Contamination.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans, notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

If pet parents have products matching the following description and sell by date in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately. Please call us if you have any of the recalled product, Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag) with Sell by Date 10/29/22. The Sell by date, along with the UPC code, can be found on the bottom and back of each bag. Please see chart and product pictures below for details.

Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.

To date, Freshpet has received no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction. The lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia; and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Sell by Date FRESHPET® SELECT FRESH FROM THE KITCHEN HOME

COOKED RECIPE 627975011673 10/29/22 10/29/22 L3

The safety of pets and pet parents and the quality of our products are of the greatest importance, and we value the trust placed in Freshpet.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1.800.285.0563 Mon. through Fri., 9 am–9 pm (EDT) and Sat. through Sun. 9 am--1 pm (EDT) or visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22 .

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

