SIGGRAPH 2022 Reveals Unique and Experiential Innovations in the Emerging Technologies and Immersive Pavilion Programs

From Optical Systems Utilizing Linear Polarizers to Tactile Sensations in VR, SIGGRAPH Previews Content Highlights to be Featured in Vancouver

CHICAGO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2022 raises the stakes with 26 selected research projects out of more than 100 submissions from 27 countries as part of both its Emerging Technologies and Immersive Pavilion programs this summer. The chosen projects cover breakthroughs in the evolution of technology across many subfields of computer graphics and interactive techniques. The 49th annual conference will run 8–11 August in person, with on-demand talks from researchers available virtually 25 July–31 October 2022.

“ReQTable: Square Tabletop Display That Provides Dual-sided Mid-air Images to Each of 4 Users” © 2022 Mizuki Takenawa, Tomoyo Kikuchi, Yuchi Yahagi, Shogo Fukushima, Takeshi Naemura, The University of Tokyo (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to share the 2022 program, which showcases the latest innovations in computer graphics and interactive techniques across some really interesting use case scenarios," shared SIGGRAPH 2022 Emerging Technologies Chair Mk Haley. "This year, the installations will take attendees through experiences that celebrate sensations, accessibility, virtual displays, and even electrical muscle stimulation, just to name a few. The SIGGRAPH Emerging Technologies program continues to discover the next generation of contributors from around the world."

Highlights from Emerging Technologies program to be showcased in Vancouver include:

Waving Blanket: Dynamic Liquid Distribution for Multiple Tactile Feedback using Rewireable Piping System

Contributors: Ping-Hsuan Han, Yu-Yen Chen, Wu-Ting Pan, Hui-Wen Hsu, Jin-Rong Jiang, Wen-Jun Wu, National Taipei University of Technology

Perceiving multiple tactile sensations in VR is one of the keys to enabling a compelling, immersive experience. This paper presents Waving Blanket, which is a result of their goal to provide several stimulations in one technique to reduce the effort to integrate haptic devices.

ReQTable: Square Tabletop Display That Provides Dual-Sided Mid-Air Images to Each of Four Users

Contributors: Mizuki Takenawa, Tomoyo Kikuchi, Yuchi Yahagi, Shogo Fukushima, Takeshi Naemura, The University of Tokyo

This paper proposed an optical system displaying dual-sided mid-air images to each of our fours users. In this study, they proposed methods to suppress unwanted light (stray light) by using linear polarizer and VCFs.

Demonstrating Electrical Head Actuation: Enabling Interactive Systems to Directly Manipulate Head Orientation

Contributors: Yudai Tanaka, Shan-Yuan Teng, Jun Nishida, Pedro Lopes, University of Chicago

This research demonstrates a novel interface concept where interactive systems directly manipulate the user's head orientation through two applications: finding visual targets in mixed reality while the system guides their point-of-view; a VR rollercoaster where the user's head nods up as the ride accelerates.

Sense of Embodiment Inducement for People with Reduced Lower-body Mobility and Sensations with Partial-Visuomotor Stimulation

Contributors: Hyuckjin Jang, Taehei Kim, Seoyoung Oh, Jeongmi Lee, Sunghee Lee, Sang Ho Yoon, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

During this research, they demonstrate an upper-body, motion tracking based, partial-visuomotor technique to induce sense of embodiment (SoE) for people with reduced lower-body mobility and sensation (PRLMS) patients. As a result of the methods, they found the potential positive effect of partial-visuomotor on SoE in the asynchronous VR experience of PRLMS.

"For 2022, the Immersive Pavilion will highlight research that shows exciting and novel use cases for working in the metaverse, immersive gameplay, live VR performances, and exploratory use cases of augmented hardware by covering several aspects of VR, AR, and mixed reality," said SIGGRAPH 2022 Immersive Pavilion Chair Derek Ham. "It's exciting to see how technologies push the boundaries to help advance the way we communicate, create, and learn."

Highlights from the 2022 Immersive Pavilion include:

Journal of My Journey: Seamless Interaction in Virtuality and Reality With Digital Fabrication and Sensory Feedback

Contributors: Miguel Ying Jie Then, Ching Lui, Yvone Tsai Chen, Zin Yin Lim, Ping Hsuan Han, National Taipei University of Technology

This research explores the possibilities of integrating seamless interactions in virtuality and reality. They let the choices that the users make in the virtual world be output to the real world, thus enhancing the connection between the reality and the virtual world.

Mixed Reality Collaboration for Complementary Working Styles

Contributors: Keru Wang, Zhu Wang, Karl Rosenberg, Zhenyi He, Dong Woo Yoo, Un Joo Christopher, Ken Perlin, NYU Future Reality Lab / Courant Institute

This project combines immersive VR, multitouch AR, real-time volumetric capture, robotically actuated tangible interfaces at multiple scales, spatial audio, and live coding in service of a human-centric way of collaborating. Bring your own unique talents and preferences to tackle these complex problems together in a shared, mixed-reality world.

Delirious Departures

Contributors: Isjtar Vandebroeck, Eric Joris, CREW

This nomadic untethered VR experience combines socially intelligent avatars, a live actor, and awe-inspiring environments to diffuse technology developed within the PRESENT EU Horizon 2020 research project. This one-on-one performance builds on animation and crowd simulation technology developed by Inria and Cubic Motion (Epic Games).

In Search of the Plastic Image: a Media Archaeology of Scan Processing Living with Smell Dysfunction: A Multi-sensory VR Experience

Contributors: Yuting Wang, Ziqing Li, BroadAR

This project is an immersive multi-sensory VR experience that explores the everyday struggles of those with invisible disabilities, such as smell dysfunction. Using novel techniques of movement capture, real-time scent mapping, animations, and 360º videos, "Living with smell dysfunction" puts the audience into the shoes of an everyday life of a person with a smell disorder.

Madrid Noir

Contributors: James Castillo, Luke Gibbard, Jack Shaw, No Ghost; Antoine Cayrol, Atlas V

Join Lola, a disenchanted young women who arrives in Madrid to empty her estranged uncle's apartment after he is declared dead, to immerse yourself in an interactive VR experience inspired by film noir. This 45-minute mystery adventures unfolds across two acts in this VR film

Made in Brooklyn Games

Contributors: Hessvacio Hassan, Alicia Marisal, Made in Brooklyn Games; Manny Marquez, JustChop Animation; Niko Korolog, Niko Korolog Music; Olga Andreyeva, Xantara

The Museum Multiverse experience encompasses an abandoned and sealed off museum, a microcosm of society's diminished view of minority artists, and history's selective amnesia toward contributions of people of color during this immersive experience. The hope is to rectify the injustice of the under-representation these artists receive in mainstream popular culture and to give a voice to the unheard and the forgotten.

Access to SIGGRAPH 2022 Emerging Technologies and Immersive Pavilion programming is available at varying registration levels. Learn more and register for the conference at s2022.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2022

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2022, the 49th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place as a hybrid event, with live events 8–11 August at the Vancouver Contention Centre and virtual content available starting 25 July through 31 October. Click here for news from the conference and its partners.

