Nickelodeon is the Next Brand to Launch as Part of the Overall Partnership with Paramount Global

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR, a premier platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences, is bringing some of Nickelodeon's most iconic 90's programming into the metaverse. This exciting new collaboration begins with an initial drop of official Nickelodeon digital collectibles from two of Nick's most beloved shows of all time – Rugrats and Hey Arnold! NFT enthusiasts and newcomers alike can own a piece of Nickelodeon history by collecting the most iconic moments and characters from these series as NFTs.

RECUR Brings Nickelodeon’s Classic 90's Characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! to the Metaverse with NFT Drop on July 19 (PRNewswire)

The collaboration begins with the launch of 10,000 Nickelodeon NFT packs through Nickelodeon.xyz — a Paramount-branded NFT marketplace Powered by RECUR — for $50 each on July 19, 2022. Each pack contains a distinctive 1/1 Profile Picture (PFP). Each PFP is a unique take on one of twelve characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! The six characters included from each of these series reflect some of the most memorable moments for Nick fans around the globe. The Nickelodeon NFT experience, starting with Rugrats and Hey Arnold!, will feature surprise elements, unexpected characters, and of course…slime.

"Building this exciting, retro Nickelodeon experience transported me back to some of the best childhood memories like sitting on the couch, enjoying Nick cartoons after school with friends. The Nick Web3 experience will bring fans back to those incredible and nostalgic moments" said Zach Bruch, RECUR CEO, regarding the partnership. "I am thrilled that the RECUR platform will bring these iconic characters into the metaverse."

Fans are invited to continue the trip down memory lane through a Twitter account dedicated to Nickelodeon NFTs @Nickelodeon_NFT and through a dedicated community within the RECUR Discord, called The Splat Factory . The Splat Factory is an online playground in the RECUR Discord where one can obtain the latest news, participate in events, and engage with other Nickelodeon fans.

"We are excited to share new versions of fan favorites and allow for Nick fans worldwide to collect and enjoy 1/1 collectibles from their favorite childhood moments," said Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount Global. "We are thrilled to work with RECUR to engage with Nick fans who have loved these characters for a long time and can now engage with them in a whole new way."

For more details on this partnership and upcoming launches at RECUR, please visit info.nickelodeon.xyz and follow https://twitter.com/nickelodeon_nft .

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

Rachel Sandler: Rachel.Sandler@nick.com

About RECUR

RECUR is a technology company that designs & develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the premier Web3 platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences. The RECUR Platform's multi-chain approach gives its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.

press@recurforever.com

RECUR Brings Nickelodeon’s Classic 90's Characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! to the Metaverse with NFT Drop on July 19 (PRNewswire)

RECUR Brings Nickelodeon’s Classic 90's Characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! to the Metaverse with NFT Drop on July 19 (PRNewswire)

RECUR (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RECUR