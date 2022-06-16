Valvoline Expands Service Strategy to Include Heavy-Duty Vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, announced today that it has opened its first Company-owned heavy-duty fleet service center. Valvoline has taken the same trusted service model used for light-duty passenger vehicle customers at its Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM service centers and adapted those proprietary processes specifically for Class 5-8 vehicles that can weigh more than 30,000 pounds.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This marks another major step in Valvoline's overall service expansion strategy to provide quick and trusted preventive maintenance for all vehicles types: light-duty, medium-duty, heavy-duty, electric vehicles (EV), hybrid and diesel. Heavy-duty mixed fleets include large delivery trucks, dump trucks, concrete trucks, fire trucks, buses and RV/motor coaches. It's estimated the annual opportunity for fleet outsourced maintenance of heavy-duty vehicles (Class 5-8) in the U.S. exceeds $8 billion.

"Valvoline recognizes there is a need in the market to serve owners of mixed fleets with a tried-and-true service experience adapted from nearly 40 years of hands-on expertise at Valvoline Instant Oil Change", said Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell. "This heavy-duty fleet service center is one additional step in Valvoline's commitment to evolve its service strategy to provide the right solutions for owners of all types of vehicles now and in the future."

The Valvoline Heavy-Duty Fleet Services center's highly trained technicians perform preventive maintenance services, including oil and filter changes; critical component checks including battery replacement, transmission and differential service; and Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections. Services are completed in 75 minutes or less which is significantly faster than conventional repair shops and truck dealerships where service times can often exceed 24 hours or more. The service center also offers the convenience of pre-scheduled drop-off or while-you-wait appointments and maintains continuous end-to-end communication with fleet managers.

The heavy-duty fleet service center is located at 990 Enterprise Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. Lexington is also the location of Valvoline's world headquarters. Appointments can be made online. Learn more about Valvoline heavy-duty fleet services at vioc.com/vhdlexington.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

