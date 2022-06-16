Fans who weigh in on the debate have the chance to win free Pretzels Pieces for life

Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzels Brings Back "Seinfeld" TV Lawyer, Jackie Chiles, to Argue the Case: Are Boldly Flavored Pretzel Pieces Actually Pretzels?

HANOVER, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bold flavor of Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces challenges pretzel conventions. With flavored snacking driving pretzel category growth, Snyder's of Hanover—the leading pretzel brand—wants fans to weigh in on the debate: Are they #PretzelsOrPieces?

To fuel the debate, under a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Snyder's of Hanover partnered with famed "Seinfeld" lawyer, Jackie Chiles, who thinks it's "egregious, even audacious" that these busted-up pieces blasted with bold flavors like Cheddar, Hot Buffalo Wing and Honey Mustard & Onion are classified as pretzels.

Fans are invited to call the 1-844-JCHILES hotline, leave their name, number, and email address to be entered for a chance to win Snyder's Pretzel Pieces for life*. In the upcoming weeks, fans should also be on the lookout on TikTok to see how Jackie continues to argue the case on social media using the hashtag #PretzelsOrPieces.

"We wanted to create a campaign that empowered our consumers to have a voice around whether our intensely flavored and uniquely shaped Pieces should be considered pretzels," said Nick Hammitt, Vice President of Salty Snacks at Campbell Snacks. "To get people fired up, we decided to bring back a famed "Seinfeld" lawyer that appealed to fans in a fun, playful way."

For more information on Snyder's of Hanover®, visit www.snydersofhanover.com and visit www.snydersofhanover.com/flavored-pretzel-pieces/ to find where to purchase any of the Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces flavors including Cheddar, Hot Buffalo Wing, Honey Mustard & Onion.

*No Purchase Necessary. Legal residents of the U.S. only. 18+ (19+ in NE and AL). Call 1-844-JCHILES (toll free) to enter by 7/13/22. Prize is $3,500. Rules at www.snydersofhanover.com/pieces-giveaway-rules. Void where prohibited.

About Snyder's of Hanover®

Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit www.snydersofhanover.com .

Contact:

Nirmala Singh | Zeno Group

Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com

Bethridge Toovell | Campbell Snacks

Bethridge_Toovell@campbells.com

SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & ™ Castle Rock Entertainment.

