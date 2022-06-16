Nothing reveals phone (1) design at Art Basel

The first 100 serialised units will be auctioned on StockX starting 21 June

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, consumer tech company Nothing unveiled the design of its inaugural smartphone phone (1) to a private audience during Art Basel in Switzerland. See event pictures here.

"For years now, it felt like all the artists had left the industry. All we're left with are cold, unexciting and derivative products. It was time for a fresh take." said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "phone (1) was designed out of instinct, making a product for ourselves and more importantly that we would be proud to share with our loved ones. Can't wait for people to start experiencing it."

Nothing phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique mechanical design composed of over 400 components. Inspiration was taken from artists like Massimo Vignelli who designed New York's subway map, and made a complex system look like art. Its 100% recycled aluminium frame makes it light and robust, while over 50% of the phone's plastic components are made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials - an industry leading percentage.

Nothing has teamed up with the global platform for trading and consuming current culture StockX to auction the first 100 serialised units of phone (1) via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed for brands and creatives to release new and exclusive products to StockX's global audience. An opportunity for people to own a piece of Nothing's history, the 48 hour auction will be live from 21 June 2022 from 14:00 BST to 23 June at 13:59 BST on StockX.com . All proceeds will go towards a community managed fund.

In 2021, the two companies teamed up to auction the first 100 units of Nothing's debut device ear (1), where the first engraved unit sold for over 10x the retail price. Since then, over half a million ear (1) units have been sold on nothing.tech and retail partners like KITH, Net-a-Porter, HBX and Selfridges.

"Nothing is a disruptive brand at the forefront of current culture. Our shared commitment to removing barriers and driving innovation is at the core of our continued collaboration," said Deena Bahri, StockX's chief marketing officer. "At StockX, we aim to empower everyone to connect to culture through their passions. Partnerships like this provide our customers exclusive access to products that are not only tech-forward, but also designed with self-expression in mind."

Find out more about phone (1), including specs and pricing, during the Nothing (event): Return to Instinct on 12 July 2022 at 16:00 BST. RSVP here and please follow Nothing on Instagram and Twitter , or visit nothing.tech and subscribe to the newsletter.

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. To inspire creativity, and build the future together with their community. By creating an ecosystem of iconic and connected tech products, Nothing aims to bring artistry and passion back to the industry. Following the success of ear (1), which sold has over 530,000 units to date, the company's highly anticipated smartphone product phone (1) will launch 12 July 2022.

Based in London, Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), and Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch).

About Stock X

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs more than 1,500 people across offices and 11 authentication centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

