Hello there, Cleveland! Hey, Miami! Alaska Airlines now flies to two new destinations

We've also added new nonstop routes that connect Boise to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas; new nonstop flight between Anchorage and Salt Lake City starts service this weekend

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official start of summer just days away, Alaska Airlines is once again expanding our horizons with the launch of five new routes this week as many of us are eager for fun in the sun in different places.

We're now flying to two new cities: Cleveland and Miami with daily nonstop service from our hometown hub in Seattle. Plus, we keep growing in Boise with new nonstops to both Idaho Falls and Las Vegas. And we have a new nonstop flight between Anchorage and Salt Lake City.

"Northeast Ohio, South Florida, southern Idaho – we're flying new routes and heading to new destinations where our guests want to go," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "We're seeing strong tickets sales for all our new nonstops. That's another indication that so many of us are ready to get out and go places."

We begin flying between Seattle and Cleveland today. This summer, we're the only airline connecting the vibrant city in Northeast Ohio with nonstop service to the Pacific Northwest. Cleveland becomes the third city we'll serve in the Buckeye State with daily nonstops to Seattle joining Columbus and Cincinnati.

"We are truly excited to welcome Alaska Airlines to the Cleveland Market," said Robert Kennedy, Director of Airports, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. "It's great to see this exceptional air service to Seattle that will connect Clevelander's to West Coast cities, Hawaii, western Canada and Alaska."

We're also launching today our new daily nonstop flight between Seattle and Miami. The popular South Florida vacation spot becomes our 100th nonstop destination from Seattle – a cultural hub for travelers around the world with its incredible nightlife, art, music, architecture and food. Since 2012, we've provided nonstop service between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, just to the north of Miami.

"We proudly welcome Alaska Airlines back to Miami International Airport for the first time in 10 years," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Daily flights to the Pacific Northwest and beyond will give our residents more travel options, especially to the beautiful state of Alaska. I also commend Alaska Airlines for being included in TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 for its work in sustainability, one of my highest priorities for Miami-Dade County."

In Boise, we keep growing with a pair of new flights we know our guests have been eager to see. Starting today, we now offer daily nonstop service to both Idaho Falls and Las Vegas from the Idaho capital city. With these additional routes, we'll fly an average of 31 daily departures from Boise to 15 destinations – all nonstop.

Our flight between Idaho Falls and Boise will offer an easier, more convenient way to travel for business and leisure. The flight times work out well for a day trip from Idaho Falls to Boise: a mid-morning departure and then a return flight in the early evening. The added route joins our existing flights from the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene and Pullman/Moscow areas to link all key population centers across the state to Boise,

"We are thrilled this moment has become a reality for our great community," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "Providing this nonstop flight to Boise opens up greater economic opportunities through the only intrastate commercial airline service."

Starting June 18, we'll connect two summertime spots that are famous for outdoor adventures: Anchorage and Salt Lake City. We'll fly nonstop every week. This summer, we'll offer a wide variety of 22 nonstop destinations from Anchorage.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

