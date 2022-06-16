DAS42 Awarded Snowflake Media Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

DAS42 helps joint customers leverage the full power of the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS42 today announced that it has been awarded the Snowflake Media Competency badge for its data analytics solutions in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud. We are extending the depth of our modern data stack advisory and implementation services, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

DAS42 and Snowflake can help joint customers build Snowflake-based data platforms that deliver industry best practices in data management, business intelligence, and analytics. As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and Media Data Cloud Launch Partner, we have worked closely with Snowflake for years to empower enterprises with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022, validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. DAS42 has been a leader in helping organizations leverage the power of Snowflake's platform and the Snowflake Media Data Cloud to transform the way enterprises in the Media industry store and access data.

"We're proud to receive this recognition for our years of work bringing the power of Snowflake to the Media industry," said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. "Media is one of the core industries we serve, and one that is especially reliant on high-quality, up-to-the-minute data. Snowflake and its groundbreaking innovations, like the Snowflake Media Data Cloud, make it possible for us to deliver the kind of exceptional data analytics platforms today's Media companies need. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Snowflake in the months and years ahead."

"DAS42 has delivered amazing support and accomplishments in their work for us," said Glen MacKay, Director of Data Engineering at Big Fish Games. "They've been highly valued members of our Data Engineering organization, and a key strategic partner."

"Snowflake and DAS42 continue to reimagine what's possible with data in the Media industry by helping joint customers enable data connectivity and collaboration in a privacy compliant manner for transparent and secure advertising capabilities," said Bill Stratton, Global Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment and Advertising, Snowflake. "DAS42's Media Competency badge underscores the company's continued innovation in the Data Cloud, and their alignment with Snowflake's mission to mobilize the world's data to transform the advertising ecosystem. We look forward to our bright future together."

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world's largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter .

