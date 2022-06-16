COINFLIP EXPANDS TRADE DESK OFFERING TO NEVADA

With This Expansion the Company Brings Over-the-Counter Crypto Trading and Support to 49 States

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading provider of cryptocurrency financial services, announces today the expansion of its Trade Desk – an over-the-counter cryptocurrency trading desk – to Nevada. With coverage across 49 US states, more customers have access to CoinFlip's crypto pros for help purchasing crypto. This expansion marks another milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

"Bringing our services to nearly every state in the US is integral for us as we continue to build a comprehensive platform for the digital economy," said CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip, Ben Weiss. "It is important to our brand to now be able to serve the citizens and tourists of Nevada. We will continue to expand our resources so we can best serve our communities at a grassroots level, a primary objective as we look ahead both within state lines and all over the world."

Delivering guidance to investors entering into the crypto space, Trade Desk offers dedicated account managers who are available to walk customers through the process step-by-step and support with any questions. Trade Desk commands low minimums and high limits with the ability to buy via wire or ACH transfer.

When Trade Desk launched in 2020, it was a small yet ambitious unit with a mission to deliver a comprehensive virtual experience for crypto transactions. "From buying, selling or trading, we wanted to ensure each and every customer was satisfied with their experience," said Founder and Chairman, Daniel Polotsky. "Now, with the expansion of our services to nearly all 50 states, we are fulfilling that promise to more Americans than ever before."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, the company has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

