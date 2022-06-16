Clinch is Named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York.

This year's Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In the survey, 100% of Clinch's employees said Clinch is a great place to work. This number is 70% higher than the average U.S. company.

Clinch specializes in helping agencies and Fortune 500 companies deliver hyper-personalized creative experiences across all channels (programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital out of Home). The Company recently launched Flight Control, the very first powerful SaaS platform for omnichannel campaign management, built to eliminate complexity in campaign workflows and make agencies and internal brand media organizations more efficient and profitable.

"At Clinch, it is our mission to solve many of the challenges plaguing the advertising industry with our award-winning AI-driven technology platform," says Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "But while our technology is driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it is our people who are the heart and soul of our business, and key drivers of our organization's success."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Clinch Media Contacts:

Kate Tumino

ktumino@kcsa.com

212-896-1252

