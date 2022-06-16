Blink Fitness Celebrates the Opening of Their Newest Location in West Fordham Gym

Grand Opening with DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club will be hosted on June 26, 2022. The first 500 members to join will receive a discounted premium membership.*

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, which celebrates Mood Above Muscle® focusing on how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look, today announced its newest location in the Bronx and grand opening event. Located at 1 West Fordham Road, Bronx, New York, the gym will open its doors on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The first 500 members to join will get the limited-time offer of $0 down and just $18 per month for premium membership. Blink's premium membership includes access to over 90 locations, a free 30-minute 1:1 session with a certified personal trainer, and the ability to bring a guest every time they workout. In addition, premium memberships receive unlimited access to the Blink app with hundreds of workouts, nutrition, and recovery content, touchless club entry, a wide variety of strength training and cardio workouts, and so much more.

(PRNewsfoto/Blink Fitness) (PRNewswire)

To celebrate Blink's newest location, DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club will perform at the Grand Opening event on Sunday, June 26th from 1 PM to 5 PM. In addition to enjoying entertainment by DJ Envy, attendees will be invited to tour the gym, get free samples of nutritional drinks/snacks, and enjoy giveaways and raffle prizes. As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate (50) one-year memberships to WorldWide Veterans & Family Services, an organization that strives to empower veterans by providing an array of services such as emergency funds, job training, placement, counseling, referrals, transitional and permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans.

Blink's new West Fordham location is designed with scientifically-proven mood-lifting features in mind – including the space's brightly lit, vibrantly colored, clean, and spacious layout. Blink West Fordham members will have access to best-in-class cardio machines, strength equipment, and dumbbells along with designated areas for stretching, weight training, and more. This will be the fitness chain's 13th location in the Bronx and its second gym in Fordham to serve the community's growing demand.

"We are excited to open our second Blink Fitness location in Fordham, where we can bring more of our feel-good mentality and Mood Above Muscle® philosophy to the Bronx," said Sr Area Manager Jackie Estrada. "We have loved being a part of the fabric of Fordham for the last 9 years, and we know this new location will bring our approachable gym experience to many more residents who are – now more than ever – prioritizing their physical and emotional well-being."

*Limited offer available until 11:59PM CST on June 26, 2022. For additional terms and conditions or to join please visit our gym page.

For more information on the Blink Fitness West Fordham gym, visit our website.

To contact the team at the new West Fordham gym, email westfordham@blinkfitness.com.

Connect with Blink:

Instagram: @BlinkFitness

Facebook: BlinkFitness

Twitter: @BlinkFitness

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Holly Thomas

holly.thomas@chameleon.co

917-543-5673

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blink Fitness