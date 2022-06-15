Madison Liquidators Unveils Height Adjustable Executive Desk

MADISON, Wis., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators (www.madisonliquidators.com) unveils a new height adjustable executive desk in co-operation with Harmony Collection, a leader in manufacturing commercial office furniture. The innovative design of the sit to stand desk has found it's way into the executive office with this ground-breaking desk design which blends seamlessly into the mold of a traditional executive office. Every benefit you experience with a traditional sit to stand desk can now be experienced with this new desk that is designed for industry executives.

Pictured in Newport Gray finish, the Harmony Collection PL Laminate Series height adjustable executive desk features a modesty panel, combo drawers and hutch. (PRNewswire)

The desk itself is manufactured with high-quality laminate materials which will stay looking new even after multiple years of full-time use. The height adjustment mechanism includes four presets which can be set to varying heights plus the manual push-button up-down controls you would expect in a new electronic sit to stand desk. The mechanicals of the desk include a 3-stage leg, dual motor, anti-collision protection, adjustable glides to insure perfect installation and a weight rating of up to 265 lbs.

Harmony Collection stands behind the products they sell and they back the craftsmanship of their products with a 5-year warranty on laminate goods and 2-year warranty on height adjustable table mechanicals. As a further testament to quality, in the 6 years Madison Liquidators has been selling Harmony Collection desks, they have never had to utilize the warranty for the laminate or height adjustment mechanicals. "The Harmony Collection desk is rock solid" – Nick Niesen, Co-President of Madison Liquidators

The height adjustable desk is available in three sizes, five finishes, four different drawer options, and can be purchased with or without the hutch and additional storage furniture as needed. All of these options are included to ensure that the desk will look perfect in the office no matter the existing style of the workspace. The mechanical desk is also compatible with monitor mounts and is strong enough to carry the additional weight of multiple monitors.

Madison Liquidators has gone above and beyond to make the adjustable height executive desk and other executive desks easy to acquire. Their portal provides click-and-ship convenience while also offering access to their sales team through web-based chat or over the phone. The sales team can answer all questions about planning, purchasing, and receiving the furniture to provide a flawless shopping experience.

Madison Liquidators Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Liquidators