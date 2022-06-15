Genie Energy to Present at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference to be held June 22 and 23.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel. (PRNewswire)

Goldin will provide an overview of Genie Energy's strategy, outlook and results (through the first quarter of 2022). His presentation will be accessible beginning at 6:00 am ET on June 22 through the conference website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast and through the investor relations section of Genie Energy's website: https://genie.com/

Michael Stein, Genie Energy's chief executive officer, and Goldin will be available for virtual 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, June 23. Investors interested in a meeting should contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences:

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored by investors. For investors" and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Scandinavia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.