DeepIntent Outcomes Hits 65% of Campaign Impressions, Meeting Healthcare Advertisers' Demand for Improved Measurement and Optimization

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, announced the significant adoption of its patented, award-winning advertising campaign measurement and optimization technology, DeepIntent Outcomes ™. Since its launch in April 2021 , DeepIntent Outcomes has been used to automatically optimize media based on real-world clinical data for 85 leading pharmaceutical brands, with over 50 brands benefiting from DeepIntent Outcomes year to date.

Additionally, nearly two-thirds (65%) of all impressions served today via DeepIntent's demand side platform (DSP) are optimized toward higher audience quality and prescription (script) performance, meeting healthcare marketers' demand for technology that can deliver quantifiable results.

To prove business impact, IPG's activation intelligence company, Matterkind, turned to DeepIntent Outcomes to maximize a client's addressable media investment as measured by script volume and new-to-brand (NBRx) scripts. As the agency of record for the provider and patient sides of the business, Matterkind used script optimization and a mix of connected TV (CTV), online video, and display ads to reach audiences.

Using Outcomes to automatically optimize the campaign, Matterkind saw prescribing rates from healthcare providers increase by 10% after campaign exposure, and patients were 225% more likely to follow through in filling their prescriptions. Ultimately, the campaign grew NBRx by 12X while reducing the cost-per-script by 60%. In addition, channel analysis found that CTV ads were twice as effective as other channels in driving script performance.

"With DeepIntent Outcomes, Matterkind goes beyond front-end metrics like views and completion rates and quantifies the real-world impact of our campaigns. More importantly, we can measure how our results improve over time across channels as the platform optimizes the campaign toward goals we set," said Adam Thomas, vice president of addressable strategy at Matterkind. "By analyzing our recent data, we can see that CTV ads help generate top-of-funnel awareness and helps patients make informed decisions so they follow through with filling prescriptions from their providers."

With a patent awarded for DeepIntent Outcomes in July 2021, DeepIntent is the only healthcare DSP able to link real-world clinical data with impression data to algorithmically optimize live campaigns toward audience quality and script performance metrics. In addition, this same technology has made DeepIntent the first and only DSP to guarantee the number of verified patients that it can reach across CTV, display, and digital video for a given campaign.

"Exclusive, powerful innovations like DeepIntent Outcomes are why advertisers have flocked to DeepIntent. Thanks to our unparalleled measurement and optimization capabilities, DeepIntent has become the DSP of choice for healthcare marketers. DeepIntent Outcomes serves as the currency on which pharma media is transacted," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette.

DeepIntent Outcomes has been recognized with numerous awards since its launch a year ago, including being named one of the most innovative products of 2021 and, more recently, as a SIIA CODiE Award finalist for the best healthcare technology solution .

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

