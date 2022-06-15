Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Agreement with Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. for Development of a Next Generation iPSC Pipeline for its ImmCelz® Immunotherapy Platform

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Greenstone Biosciences Inc. in Palo Alto, CA for the development of a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline for the Company's ImmCelz® platform. This project will be identified as iPScelzTM for future reference.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Creative Medical Technology Hol) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Joseph C. Wu, co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences remarks, "This is a great collaboration that translates our expertise in iPSC technology to accelerate therapies that improve patient care – fast-tracking bench to bedside." Dr. Wu is the Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine & Radiology at Stanford University.

Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are excited to complement and expand our current work with the addition of Dr. Joseph Wu and the Greenstone team at Alexandria Center for Life Sciences (ACLS). Greenstone brings extensive experience in the development of iPSC and related technologies. In combination with work continuing at the University of Miami, we believe that our ImmCelz® platform has enormous potential to improve outcomes for patients across multiple indications, including Stroke, Type I Diabetes, Heart Disease, Liver Disease, and Kidney Disease."

Human iPSc's are genetically reprogrammed to differentiate into a wide array of human cell and tissue types, possess the ability to proliferate almost indefinitely in culture, and represent a single source of cells that could be used to replace those lost to damage or disease. Beyond the therapeutic benefits offered by iPSC, the next generation iPScelzTM pipeline for ImmCelz® will enable the ability for large scale production and sustainability, while helping to reduce long term costs of manufacturing.

About ImmCelz®

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens.

About Greenstone Biosciences

Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA) is a biotechnology company co-founded by Joseph C. Wu, MD, PhD and Jade Chao, JD, MPH. The biotech company specializes in clinical genomics, iPSC technology, AI/ML, and drug development. Greenstone has extensive knowledge and expertise in generating patient-derived human iPSCs and differentiate to numerous cell types for disease modeling and drug discovery. Greenstone Board Chairman Lip-Bu Tan of Walden Catalyst Venture (WCV) is a long-term strategic partner. Mr. Tan considers "this a wonderful and strategic partnership with CELZ." For further information, please visit www.greenstonebio.com.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.