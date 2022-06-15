Alcanza Partners with Clinical Research Fastrack to Commemorate Juneteenth with Scholarship Program

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to expand diversity and inclusion in clinical research, Alcanza Clinical Research announces a new program to provide funding and mentorship to support African American individuals pursuing clinical research careers. This program is also designed to drive broader representation in the workforce.

Alcanza's first effort, in recognition of Juneteenth 2022, is a partnership with Clinical Research Fastrack that will provide full scholarship funding to enable an African American student to attend the Clinical Research Fastrack Bootcamp Training Program, a highly intensive, accelerated course that prepares new professionals for the field of clinical research.

"Demand for talent in clinical research has never been greater, but the entry-level qualification is often a barrier to entry for many promising new graduates or those ready for a career change, especially communities of color," said Carlos Orantes, Chief Executive Officer of Alcanza. "Our investment in initiatives such as Fastrack aim to help diverse workers achieve their full career potential, while helping the clinical research industry build a talent pipeline that meets the changing needs of research."

As a trusted education provider for hundreds of the top research sites, Clinical Research Fastrack graduates have a significant likelihood of receiving job opportunities at research sites and sponsors as well as contract and academic research organizations. In addition to foundational instruction, the recipient will also receive mentorship opportunities from Alcanza's network of clinical research professionals and Clinical Research Fastrack Directors.

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of clinical research," said David Silberman, CEO and Founder of Clinical Research Fastrack. "Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are essential to the development of new medicines, but the efforts need to start in the workforce. It's critical to have diversity among research professionals to build trusting relationships and promote wider research participation."

"Juneteeth takes on new relevance with the rising recognition of health inequity and the state of clinical trial diversity. We want to address this issue head-on, with investments and support of more diverse participation in clinical trials from underrepresented communities," said Orantes.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza Clinical Research is the next-generation site network established to support the most significant demands in our industry: diverse patient access, efficient enrollment performance, and clinical quality. It practices inclusive research that delivers education and a range of clinical trial opportunities to all people on their terms. Located in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, Alcanza specializes in conditions across psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

About Clinical Research Fastrack

Clinical Research Fastrack trains aspiring Clinical Research professionals and connects them with leading research organizations to elevate the efficacy of clinical trials. Ultimately, qualified clinical researchers lead to new and better treatments for debilitating conditions like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, chronic respiratory diseases, tumors, septicemia, liver disease, Parkinson's, obesity, arthritis, and so many more.

