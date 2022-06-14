Propeller Aero and Quantum-Systems Partner to Provide PPK Support for Trinity F90+ Drone in a Win for Large Site Surveying

Propeller will combine their advanced drone surveying analysis technology with Quantum-Systems' eVTOL unmanned aircraft to streamline data collection on large worksites

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Aero, the drone data visualization and analytics platform, and Quantum-Systems, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems developer, today announced their joint effort to include compatibility of Propeller's site surveying and 3D mapping software with Quantum-Systems' Trinity F90+ drone.

Propeller's Post-Processed Kinematic solution (PPK) enables seamless surveying and 3D mapping of worksites across the construction, mining and earthworks industries. Coupled with Quantum-Systems' Trinity F90+ drone, a dedicated large scale mapping drone, contractors will be able to improve survey accuracy, condense their traditionally weeks-long data collection process into a few hours, and quickly share digital models among their broader worksite teams.

Designed and manufactured in Germany, the Trinity F90+ drone builds on Quantum-Systems' previous F9 model and makes electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft accessible to customers at an affordable price point without compromising technical quality or usability. Additionally, the Trinity F90+ drone can fly for up to 90 minutes – well beyond the industry standard of 60 minutes – allowing earthworks professionals to survey larger worksites more efficiently, and it comes with the broadest choice of integrated sensors in the industry.

"Today's contractors and surveyors are eager to adopt new technologies that modernize workflows and allow them to analyze more aspects of their worksite than ever before," said Richie Hadfield, Head of Product at Propeller Aero. "The clients we work with are doing cutting-edge work in the construction, earthworks, and mining space and are already using drone technology to accelerate project timelines, reduce costly rework, and create safer environments for their employees. Our new partnership with Quantum-Systems gives our customers in Europe and around the world even more ways to achieve this increased efficiency and accuracy with the highly advanced F90+ drone."

To use the combined solution, surveyors place Propeller AeroPoints™ (smart ground control points) around the worksite, fly the Trinity F90+ drone above to collect survey data and upload that data to Propeller's cloud-based platform where it is processed and available to use within 24 hours.

"The drone industry has progressed a lot over the last couple of years, along with customer expectations," notes Florian Seibel, Co-founder and CEO of Quantum-Systems. "It is no longer reasonable to have customers figure out a complete solution for their needs. As a technology company, we listen to our customers and understand their needs and how best to address them. With the full Trimble Stratus solution completed with Trinity F90+, customers can proactively finish their projects from end to end."

Clients will now have the ability to purchase the complete solution of Trimble Stratus and Quantum-Systems Trinity F90+ through Propeller's channel partnership with Trimble®, the global leader in positioning technologies, and through participating SITECH® distributors.

About Propeller Aero

Propeller's world-class drone analytics solutions help customers capture accurate surveys of their worksite so they can measure and track progress and make better/faster decisions around site management. We do this with a simple yet powerful end-to-end solution that gives construction professionals an easy, scalable way to collect, process, and analyze survey data.

More than 4,000 customers across more than 22,600 worksites in heavy civil construction and resource operations trust Propeller to track site progress accurately with 3D visual tools that everyone in the organization can use. Distribution partnerships with industry leaders like Trimble and SITECH further empower Propeller to give teams the full picture, to go deeper, do more and work together better.

Learn more about Propeller at www.propelleraero.com.

About Quantum-Systems

Quantum-Systems GmbH develops and deploys small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) for the geospatial community (commercial product line) and the defense, security, and intelligence community (governmental product line), providing unprecedented data quality, efficiency, and operational usability.

The fully autonomous sUAS with AI edge computing capabilities enables its users to capitalize on the emerging megatrend of autonomous sUAS data acquisition solutions that will open entirely new markets and applications. All Quantum-Systems sUAS combine eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) capabilities with long-range utilizing electrical and aerodynamic efficiency.

The continuous integration of state-of-the-art sensors into the systems allows for increased aerial data intelligence. Quantum-Systems was founded in 2015 and is headquartered at Special Airport Oberpfaffenhofen, 20 km west of Munich.

