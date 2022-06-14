Populus Media and Doceree Form Exclusive Partnership for Programmatic HCP Messaging in Telehealth

Partnership Creates the Most Highly Targeted Healthcare Messaging Offering for Pharmaceutical & Lifesciences brands.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Media, the pioneer in marketing and patient acquisition solutions leveraging telehealth and virtual care, and Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring programmatic advertising to healthcare professionals (HCPs) within telehealth and virtual care.

Doceree is the only platform that allows pharmaceutical brands to programmatically market to physicians within Populus

The partnership leverages Populus' network of HCPs within the company's HCP Reach offering, targeting HCPs and pharmacists when they are in their virtual care workflow. The virtual care management platform is accessed by doctors continually throughout their workday, when they are the closest to the patient interaction.

AI powered ad serving powered by Doceree's proprietary identification technology ESPYIAN TM elevates HCP targeting by creating distinct NPI virtual care profiles to better understand the demographics, attitude, influence and practice behavior. A targeted physician is served the right branded or unbranded messaging from a life sciences brand at the right place, at the right script writing moment for the best outcomes.

The partnership makes Doceree the only platform in the US that allows pharmaceutical brands and media agencies to programmatically market to physicians within Populus telehealth partners and makes physician marketing effective, efficient and more targeted than ever.

Ray Rotolo, Chief Growth Officer of Populus Media said, "We're excited to partner with Doceree in bringing our HCP Reach offering to brands who are looking to programmatically reach healthcare professionals in the most targeted and valuable moment in their day."

Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree said "Partnering with Populus Media will expand the depth of ways in which the Doceree platform connects pharmaceutical brands to HCPs within telehealth platforms. Life sciences marketers will have an increased ability to target providers with tailored messages at decision-making moments throughout their patient care journey."

About Populus Media

Populus Media, Inc. was formed in 2019 and is based in New York City. Populus is positioned as the first media and virtual patient acquisition platform leveraging the telehealth and virtual care industry. Populus curates a deep archive of condition-specific content for timely delivery to patients before and after their virtual care visit. Content is sponsored by major healthcare brands.

About Doceree

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

