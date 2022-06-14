First Finance International Bank is bringing financial services closer to everyone

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of development and collaboration with industry leaders, First Finance International Bank Inc (FFIBI) unveils its worldwide platform offering cross-border payments for a fraction of the cost charged by the conventional banks and positions itself as the best alternative to traditional banking institutions.

FFIBI, one of the leading neo-banks from Puerto Rico, has always challenged the long-established banking ecosystem. With its inventive approach, use of the latest cutting-edge technology, and unconventional vision, this new release puts FFIBI lightyears ahead of traditional banks.

"To address consumer need for a complete, reliable, and affordable financial solution, FFIBI offers a unique suite of services that currently has no equal in the marketplace," said Michel Poignant, FFIBI CEO.

Staying true to its core mission to offer clients, advanced, affordable, innovative, and user-friendly financial services tailored to their specific needs, the newly reinvented FFIBI platform is providing clients with competitive multiple transaction options through cross-border payment and transfer to 126 countries, including access to E-gift card, bill payment to 12 countries, currency exchange, airtime top-up, etc.

Jorge Marrero, Chief Compliance Officer of FFIBI states that "Guided by extensive research of our target customers as well as their needs and wishes, FFIBI offers our clients a financial solution that includes the most advanced technologies available in terms of compliance, security, and efficiency".

Strategic partnerships and collaborations with leading financial, compliance, and remittance companies guarantee and assure that FFIBI provides everything individuals and corporations may need, all in one digital-forward, consumer-centered, at-you-finger-tips-convenient place.

About First Finance International Bank Inc.:

FFIBI is one of the first NeoBank registered in Puerto Rico offering digital-only banking services worldwide. FFIBI was licensed on May 16, 2017, as an International Financial Entity (IFE) with the Puerto Rico Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions.

Contact:

Deborah Accos

communication@ffibi.com

