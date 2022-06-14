All County Paving Appoints Randy Winters as New Chief Financial Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Asphalt Maintenance Inc., dba All County Paving, a leading provider of pavement management solutions, announced today that Randy Winters has been appointed as the new CFO of the company.

Randy joins All County Paving with years of successful experience in manufacturing, process improvement, and financial reporting. Randy is a team player that is creative at developing solutions and strategies to increase revenue in all departments, with a proven track record.

"After an extensive search, we were fortunate to locate Randy Winters, who brings a wealth of knowledge from a variety of Industries, said Jeff Roberts, All County Paving CEO. "After a year of unprecedented growth and expansion, we are looking at Randy Winters to provide a new level of leadership and direction as we move the company forward in areas of acquisition and growth. We expect the immediate impact of his knowledge and experience to positively affect all areas of our organization from both the internal and external aspects."

"We are excited to have Randy join Team ACP as our new CFO," said Ken Goldberg, All County Paving President. "With his extensive financial background at KPMG, we know that Randy will bring great achievements to our fast-growing, high-paced organization."

"Randy is a great fit for the future of All County Paving.", said Jeff Cohen, Vice-President. "He has the knowledge, experience, work ethic, and drive needed to be successful in our industry."

All County Paving is a licensed, bonded, FDOT Certified General Contractor Providing pavement maintenance solutions for our customers. All County has been in business for over 30 years and has grown to a team of almost 200 employees that services customers all over the country.

Our mission and priorities are clear: We want to provide our clients with the absolute best results based on their needs, both immediate and long-term. We will work with you to help you understand what will best protect your valuable assets. We strive to be fair and honest, provide a correct scope of work, complete the job on time and within budget, and we will ALWAYS do the right thing by you. That's our promise and commitment … from our family to yours.

