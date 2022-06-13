SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for Annual Member of the Year Awards

Annual awards honor seniors whose commitment to well-being empowers others to live healthier lives

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program for seniors by Tivity Health ® (Nasdaq: TVTY), announced today it is accepting nominations for the 18th annual SilverSneakers Member of the Year Awards. This prestigious national award honors SilverSneakers members who positively impact and inspire others through healthy behaviors, physical activity at home or in the gym, mental enrichment and social engagement.

"The Member of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of our inspiring members and each year, we hear stories about how SilverSneakers has transformed lives, facilitated new and lasting friendships, enabled members to return to activities they enjoy following a health crisis and more," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "Through the submission of hundreds of nominations, we witness the impact healthy lifestyles and SilverSneakers can deliver on our members' lives. We are honored and motivated by these remarkable stories and proud to spotlight these SilverSneakers members."

Now in its 18th year, the Member of the Year Awards is presented to members who embody the healthy lifestyle that SilverSneakers encourages. One member takes home the top award, and nine additional finalists also are honored. All SilverSneakers participants are eligible to be nominated, whether they engage in person or virtually. This year, the winner will be featured in our 30th-anniversary celebration taking place in September.

Margaret Masters, the winner of the 2021 SilverSneakers Member of the Year Awards, is among those participating in classes virtually for her safety and to take advantage of the expanded offering. At 99 years old, she attends several virtual SilverSneakers classes every week and encourages others at every age and stage of life to enjoy physical activity, social connectedness and to always live life to the fullest.

Member of the Year nominations will be accepted through June 27, 2022, at Silversneakers.com/MOYAward. The top 10 nominees' stories will be shared on the SilverSneakers website where the public will select the national award recipient. Online voting will take place from July 25 to August 1, and the winner will be announced on August 15.

The SilverSneakers program includes a fitness center membership and virtual classes that foster social interaction among members and encourage them to live healthy, active lifestyles. Whether in the gym or the comfort of home, eligible members have access to a network of up to 23,000 fitness locations nationwide including community fitness locations; a network of 6,000 live virtual, instructor-led classes each month; and access to a digital curriculum of over 300 on-demand options.

To check eligibility, visit SilverSneakers.com , and to find more information on the company's 30th Anniversary, visit SilverSneakers30.com .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 168 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com .

