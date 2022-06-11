ABBVIE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of AbbVie Inc. - ABBV

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV).

Facing the loss of patent protection for its key drug, Humira, in 2023, and the resulting increased competition from generic drug products, throughout the first half of 2021, the Company promoted its drug product, Rinvoq, a Janus kinase ("JAK") inhibitor purposed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis ("RA"). During this time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced warnings resulting from studies of another JAK inhibitor, Xeljanz, which the Company downplayed as unrelated to Rinvoq. In September 2021, the FDA ordered "new and updated warnings" for Xeljanz, as well as other JAK inhibitors including Rinvoq, "since they share mechanisms of action with Xeljanz." On December 3, 2021, the Company announced the updated warning for Rinvoq to include "additional information about the risks of malignancy and thrombosis, and the addition of mortality and MACE (defined as cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction and stroke) risks within the Boxed Warnings and Warnings and Precautions sections."

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether AbbVie's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

