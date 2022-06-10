Representative Clay Higgins praises Crosby Government Solutions for emergency response work following Hurricane Ida.

HOUMA, La., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2022, Representative Higgins submitted questions for the record to Deputy Administrator to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency preparedness, Response and Recovery hearing on FEMA's workforce. In the statement for the record, Represetative Higgins applauded the work of Crosby Government Solutions (CGS) for their accomplishments in working with survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Representative Clay Higgins praises company for emergency response work following Hurricane Ida

Representative Higgins stated, "Crosby Government Solutions, located in Houma, LA, was contracted to conduct emergency response following Hurricane Ida. Some of their workers, themselves, were displaced due to this disaster. Their compassion and first-hand experience of the tragedy meant they went above and beyond for those they were servicing."

The aim of the questioning was to promote the use of local contractors by FEMA in the case of emergency response. The Hon. Erik A. Hooks of FEMA agreed with Representative Higgins stating, "FEMA is committed to utilizing local firms within the disaster area during the response and recovery phases of the disaster to the greatest extent practicable."

Crosby Government Solutions Co-founder and EVP Damon Donnell has said, "Crosby Government Solutions is deeply committed to hiring project staff from affected communities and working closely with survivors as they rebuild after a disaster. 80% of our work force in Louisiana were survivors of Hurricane Ida. We deeply appreciate Representatives Higgins's acknowledgment of our success working with survivors of Hurricane Ida."

