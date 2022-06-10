First-Ever Idaho Fashion Week Comes to Boise, Bringing Star Designers, Models and Production Team

Sponsored by Major Brands Such as Macy's, Stila Cosmetics, and Avelo Air, The Inaugural Idaho Fashion Week Promises to Deliver a Big-City Fashion Show Feel in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho Fashion Week is a brand-new production that will take place over two days this month, focusing on bringing fashion industry leaders from around the country to Boise, Idaho. Idaho Fashion Week 2022 will be unlike any previously produced fashion show in Boise, due to the caliber of designers, models, media, and influencers that will be in attendance and on the production team. In addition to runway shows, the June 18-19 event will also feature workshops and panels led by fashion industry big-hitters such as Kentaro Kameyama, winner of Project Runway season 16, celebrated makeup artist Carlos Gonzalez, and model Monique Victoria, who competed on the popular show America's Next Top Model. The shows on Saturday June 18th will be held at 8pm (doors will open at 7pm) at the Jackson Jet Center, with workshops and master classes taking place on Sunday June 19th from 12-6pm at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise.

The event is dedicated to bringing stars from the fashion industry to Boise so as to connect Idaho to the greater fashion community, and also to help diversify the world of fashion. This means casting models of all sizes, genders, and races, as well as working only with designers and sponsors who are similarly dedicated to positively influencing the world of fashion to be more inclusive. Featured designers will include Kentaro Kameyama, Mister Triple X, Jose Gonzalez, Rooney Mae Couture (a local Boise designer), as well as Macy's, who is also a title sponsor of the event.

Idaho Fashion Week will be partnering with the nonprofit organization Dress For Success, who work to provide underserved women with clothing needed for job interviews, as well as leadership training and career counseling. Idaho Fashion Week has committed to donating a portion of all ticket sales to Dress For Success, in addition to donating artwork to them, for them to auction off at their major fundraising events later in the year.

About Idaho Fashion Week

Idaho Fashion Week is the first event of its kind to come to Boise. Led by Executive Producer Amanda Rouse, the Idaho Fashion Week production team members have previously produced New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and other major runway shows throughout the globe.

Dates

June 18th, 2022, 8pm: The Shows - The Idaho Fashion Week runway shows will take place at the Jackson Jet Center, at 3815 Rickenbacker St, Boise. Doors will open at 7pm, and the shows will begin at 8pm.

June 19th, 2022, 12-6pm: The Experience - Held at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise, The Experience will consist of three sessions, including two master classes and one panel discussion. The topics will cover:

Editorial Makeup Application, taught by internationally published makeup artist Carlos Gonzalez

Inside Fashion: Expert Panel, hosted by model Monique Victoria , designer Kentaro Kameyama , and fashion photographers Adrian Tapia and Arun Nevader

The Art of Design: From Concept to Runway, hosted by Kentaro Kameyama , featured designer and winner of Project Runway season 16

Tickets

Tickets for Idaho Fashion Week: The Shows begin at $65 (ensuring a 4th row seat), and run up to $250 for front-row seating.

Tickets for the workshops on June 19th are $25 per class. Tickets can be purchased on the Idaho Fashion Week website, www.idahofashionweek.com .

