CONSOL Energy Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

CANONSBURG, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CONSOL," NYSE: CEIX) is proud to announce the release of its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, "ESG-i: Innovating for Tomorrow." The report is CONSOL's fifth since becoming an independent, publicly listed company in 2017 and pinpoints innovation as integral to the Company's strategy and ESG management approach. The report is available for download at www.consolenergy.com/sustainability.

The report provides an update of the Company's efforts to advance its Forward Progress sustainability initiative in 2021, including:

Pennsylvania Mining Complex employees achieving a total recordable incident rate of 2.25, or 53% below Mine Safety and Health Administration industry averages for the underground bituminous coal mining industry;

Maintaining an environmental compliance record exceeding 99.9% for the ninth consecutive year, as measured by the rate of compliance with permit effluent limits; and

Achieving record water reuse volumes, with 721 million gallons of water recycled for use in operations.

Additionally, the report highlights the Company's continued efforts under CONSOL's Forward Progress sustainability initiative, including its previously announced direct operating greenhouse gas ("GHG") emission reduction targets and the Company's technology endeavors, which include multiple U.S. Department of Energy sponsored projects seeking to develop alternative uses for coal and advance GHG emissions control technologies.

The Company firmly believes its world-class asset base will continue to be relied upon for the foreseeable future to meet the world's electricity and infrastructure needs, supporting social objectives and catalyzing economic progress. Our commitment to ESG-i will help ensure that we carry out our role responsibly and sustainably. CONSOL Energy remains intentionally focused on leveraging innovation and performing against its stated financial priorities to create sustainable value for the Company and its stakeholders, in 2022 and beyond.

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin and is developing a new metallurgical coal mine (the Itmann project) in the Central Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~612 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, the company also controls approximately 1.4 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves and resources located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

