STAGWELL (STGW) MARKETING CLOUD INFLUENCER PRODUCT KOALIFYED ANNOUNCES TIKTOK INTEGRATION

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced Koalifyed, an end-to-end SaaS influencer marketing management platform within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, has added TikTok integration, making it one of few influencer marketing management platforms able to support brands and agencies seeking value on one of the fastest-growing platforms for influencer and social commerce.

Brands and agencies can discover TikTok creators directly within the Koalifyed platform and view detailed audience insights for each creator they partner with across 11 categories, ranging from location and age group to brands, affinities, likes/interests, and more.

"You can't talk about the explosive growth opportunity in influencer marketing and social commerce without talking about TikTok – and now, Koalifyed is proud to be a leader in integrating creator insights to help brands and agencies partner with the right influencer, to reach the right consumer segment at the right time," said Charles Hu, Chief Technology Officer, Koalifyed.

The integration unlocks several features allowing users to strengthen their relationships with influencers and their communities to drive greater efficiency.

Contact creators and manage the entire campaign seamlessly within the platform.

Understand an influencer's audience insights from TikTok to help optimize campaigns, ensure brands are working with the best-suited individual, and increase odds of campaign success.

Filter audience demographics categories to narrow down creators that meet your criteria.

Koalifyed is a tool within the fast-growing Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS and DaaS product solutions designed to support transformation for in-house marketing teams. Koalifyed is currently leveraged by clients such as Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Pantene to build speed, efficiency, and trust into the most crucial aspects of influencer campaign management, from creator validation to bot sniffing to fraud detection and more.

To learn more about Koalifyed's TikTok integration, contact hello@koalifyed.com.

