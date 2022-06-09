springbig and Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation Announce Voting Results of Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

TCAC shareholders vote in favor of Business Combination

Transaction expected to close on or around June 14, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig (the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, and Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC") today announced that TCAC shareholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination ("Business Combination") between TCAC and the Company, among other proposals, at the special general meeting of TCAC shareholders that took place today. The Business Combination was approved by a vote of approximately 94% of the shares voted, which represented approximately 74% of the outstanding shares. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Business Combination is expected to close on or around June 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, TCAC intends to change its name to SpringBig Holdings, Inc. and expects its common stock and warrants to remain listed on the NASDAQ Global Select stock market under the new ticker symbols "SBIG" and "SBIGW," respectively.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchaser, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, pursuing targets that are focused on businesses in the cannabis industry that are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which they are located or operate. For more information, visit https://tuataraspac.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact

Courtney Van Alstyne

MATTIO Communications

ir@mattio.com

Media Contact

Phoebe Wilson

MATTIO Communications

springbig@mattio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws.

