Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Announces Formation of InFocus Eyecare

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ryan Williams and his executive team to form InFocus Eyecare ("InFocus"). Based in Jacksonville, Florida, InFocus will seek to create a market-leading eyecare company focused on providing high-quality and accessible optometric and vision services.

Regal will invest in InFocus Eyecare from its $415 million third committed private equity fund.

Ryan Williams, a veteran eyecare services executive with over 20 years of experience in building eyecare businesses, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of InFocus Eyecare. Prior to partnering with Regal, Ryan was the Chief Operating Officer of West Point Optical, where he helped grow the largest Pearle Vision franchisee from 10 locations to more than 80 locations through buy-and-build strategies.

"We are excited to partner with Ryan and his team in building an eyecare platform that adopts a patient-first approach to delivering high quality eyecare" said Dr. David Kim, Co-Founder and General Partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners.

"Ryan's background and breadth of experience in the eyecare industry makes him an ideal partner for Regal" said Jon Santemma, Co-Founder and General Partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners.

"Our approach is to enhance operations and preserve the legacy of our affiliated practices while increasing the focus on growing our scope of patient care and services." said Williams. "Regal's exclusive focus on healthcare services and its track record of building high quality healthcare companies makes it the perfect partner as we look to build InFocus."

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a leading growth equity and buyout firm with over $1 billion of assets under management. Regal focuses exclusively on healthcare services and partners with leading-edge healthcare entrepreneurs seeking financial investment and strategic or operational expertise. For more information visit: www.regalhcp.com.

InFocus Eyecare was formed in April 2022 as a partnership between Ryan Williams and Regal Healthcare Capital Partners. InFocus Eyecare will partner with high-quality eyecare providers to create a clinically focused optometric and vision care business that puts patient care, accessibility, and convenience first. For more information, please visit www.infocuseyecare.com.

