Plintron succeeds in Arbitration against Surf Telecom

SAO PAULO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron Holdings PTE Ltd. and Plintron Mobility Solutions Private Ltd. (together, Plintron) have successfully secured a favorable award in an arbitration commenced by Surf Telecom S.A. f/k/a EUTV Consultoria e Intermediacao de Negocios S.A. (Surf Telecom), under the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association.

The sole arbitrator rejected all claims brought by Surf Telecom arising from a Master Services Agreement entered into with Plintron in 2017. The arbitrator found that Surf Telecom breached the parties' Master Service Agreement and awarded damages caused by Surf Telecom's breaches.

Background:

The arbitration arose from the Master Services Agreement entered into between Surf Telecom and Plintron in 2017. Surf Telecom claimed both in the arbitration, as well as in a number of public statements, that Plintron breached the Master Services Agreement by stopping providing Surf Telecom with certain services resulting in damage to its customers and reputation. Plintron counterclaimed for Surf Telecom's failure to pay for services rendered, as well as for improper termination of the Master Service Agreement.

The Award:

In the Award issued on May 31, 2022, the arbitrator rejected all claims brought by Surf Telecom. The arbitrator determined that Surf Telecom was in material breach of the Master Services Agreement. The arbitrator ordered Surf Telecom to pay all the outstanding invoices as well as applicable interest and damages for Surf Telecom's breach of the Master Services Agreement.

About Plintron

Plintron is an innovative SaaS company offering MVNE, MVNA, CPaaS and IOT solutions using its cloud communications platform. It is the world's largest multi Country end to end MVNA & MVNE provider with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in 30+ countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers.

Visit www.Plintron.com

CONTACT: Shamik Biswas, marketing@plintron.com

View original content:

SOURCE Plintron