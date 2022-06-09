Geneva Financial Announces New California Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Brenda Hale

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Lake Elsinore, California led by Branch Manager Brenda Hale. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"I have spent most of my adult life helping others achieve their financial goals." California Branch Manager Brenda Hale stated. "I am here to help everyday people who are the pulse of America. There is nothing more rewarding than knowing I made a positive impact in someone else's life."

Based out of Lake Elsinore, CA, Hale and her new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services, real estate, and mortgage industries, Hale and her team specialize in VA, DACA, self-employed, and first-time homebuyers. Hale prioritizes staying current with the latest loan programs and market trends to assist her clients. But more than anything, Brenda has a passion for helping people. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Brenda and her branch go above and beyond to help their clients achieve their dreams of homeownership!

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com.

