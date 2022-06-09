Calyx Named Medical Imaging Provider by Clinscience

Clinscience extends Calyx's reliable, expedited imaging services to its global pharmaceutical customers

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has been named an approved provider of centralized medical imaging services by Clinscience, a full service CRO offering smart, end-to-end clinical trial services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

Calyx’s Elizabeth Dalton is honored to work with Clinscience and to deliver the reliable imaging services their customers need to accelerate and optimize their clinical trials. (PRNewswire)

Clinscience joins a long list of companies leveraging Calyx's medical imaging expertise to improve clinical development

"Calyx's commitment to reliably solving the complex aligns with our focus on designing integrated, smart solutions that are tailored to our customers' needs" said Megan O'Keefe, Chief Commercial Officer at Clinscience. "Clinscience and Calyx are both motivated to help global clinical trial sponsors achieve their clinical development objectives in an agile, expeditious, and smart way."

"The Clinscience team understands what's important to pharmaceutical and biotech organizations," said Elizabeth Dalton, Vice President, Channel Partnerships Solutions, Calyx. "We're honored to work with Clinscience and to deliver the reliable imaging services their customers need to accelerate and optimize their clinical trials."

Clinscience joins a long list of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs who repeatedly leverage Calyx's scientific expertise and experience to assess the safety, efficacy, and effectiveness of their compounds. To date, Calyx Medical Imaging has been used in over 2,600 clinical trials worldwide and has supported the approvals of over 270 medical treatments across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

About Clinscience:

Clinscience is a global CRO company offering smart CRO Services, from protocol creation to final study report development. The Company has offices in Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the US and provides its services in 6 European countries. More than 150 Biotechnology companies across Europe and the US trust the Clinscience brand. The Company's procedures and Data-driven approach, harnessed with the Genius Suite™ technology, work together to give the Clients power and flexibility to address even the most unique needs. Clinscience is part of a publicly-traded parent company, Neuca Plc, an organization in the pharmaceutical wholesaling and healthcare industry that provides the structure to meet the needs of commercial and non-commercial studies.

Visit www.clinscience.com for more information.

